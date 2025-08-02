Callum Wilson transfer news: West Ham sign former Newcastle forward as a free agent

West Ham have confirmed the signing of striker Callum Wilson as a free agent following his departure from Newcastle.

The 33-year-old, who left the Magpies on the expiry of his contract at the end of June, has signed one-year deal at the London Stadium.

"I'm excited to be joining a massive football club like West Ham," he told the club's official website.

"A club that shares a similar passion to mine, hard work, dedication and also I strive for success so I'm glad to be a part of it.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge. There's such talent within the squad.

"And obviously the gaffer's come in now, he's making everybody a team - all working in the same direction to achieve the goal which is to be finishing as high as possible in the league and it's what the fans deserve, what the team deserve and it's what the squad quality deserves also."

West Ham boss Graham Potter added: "We are pleased to welcome Callum to West Ham United. He is a proven, experienced Premier League striker, with a great work ethic and a fantastic goalscoring record.

"He also has excellent character and personality, which is such an important factor, and something that we place a big emphasis on with our player recruitment.

"We have built a really good spirit and environment around the squad, and Callum will only strengthen and enhance that. He will be a good influence, especially on our young attacking players, and brings leadership qualities.

"I know that Callum is determined to make a really positive contribution to West Ham United, and we are all looking forward to working with him."

Wilson spent five seasons at St James' Park and scored 49 goals in 130 matches for the Magpies, winning the EFL Cup with Eddie Howe's side last season.

Image: Wilson failed to score in any of his 18 Premier League appearances last term

However, Wilson had an injury-hit campaign last term and failed to score in any of his 18 Premier League outings for the club.

Before joining Newcastle, Wilson scored 67 goals in 187 games for Bournemouth. He started his career at Coventry, where he scored 23 goals in 55 appearances.

He is West Ham's third senior signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of El Hadji Malick Diouf and Kyle Walker-Peters. The club have also made Jean-Clair Todibo's loan from Nice last season permanent.

West Ham make approach for Leicester's Hermansen

Image: Mads Hermansen is on West Ham's shortlist for the goalkeeper position

West Ham have made a formal approach to Leicester for goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

The Hammers are in the market for a goalkeeper after Lukasz Fabianski left when his contract expired in July.

Casper Ankergren is the new goalkeeping coach at West Ham and worked with Hermansen previously at Brondby.

Hermansen made 27 appearances for the Foxes in the Premier League last season, keeping one clean sheet as they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Hermansen's Leicester contract runs until 2028.

In

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m

Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free

El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town

Kurt Zouma - released

Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m

Gideon Kodua - Luton, loan

