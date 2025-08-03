James Maddison injury: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder stretchered off during pre-season game with Newcastle in South Korea

James Maddison was stretchered off for Tottenham in their pre-season friendly draw with Newcastle in South Korea - in what Thomas Frank described as a "brutal" injury.

Maddison was later pictured leaving the stadium on crutches.

The Spurs midfielder came on as a 75th-minute substitute and was only on the pitch for nine minutes before he started hobbling intensely and appearing in real discomfort.

Maddison looked distraught - with his head in his hands - as he was stretchered off the pitch. It is the same knee that saw the England international miss the end of last season, including Spurs' Europa League final triumph.

After the game, Frank described Maddison's latest injury as a "brutal" - as it marred an emotional afternoon with departing Spurs captain Heung-Min Son given a guard of honour by both sets of players as he was substituted off in his home country before his expected Spurs departure.

"I think sometimes in life and football things can be both beautiful and brutal," said the Spurs boss. "That's what we got today.

"It looks like with Madders a bad injury and then on the other side unbelievable scenes for Son from his team-mates and the respect from the Newcastle players."

Image: Maddison had his head in his hands as he came off the pitch

This is another injury setback for the midfielder - who had only just returned from a long-term knee problem sustained at the end of May.

What does Maddison blow mean for Spurs' summer plans?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

Tottenham were already looking for a new attacking midfielder in this transfer window - this Maddison blow, if as bad as feared, means they need one even more now.

Spurs tried to bring in Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest by activating his £60m release clause. But Evangelos Marinakis' side managed to prevent the deal from happening by first threatening legal action against Tottenham and the player's agent - before then convincing the England international to sign a new contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Morgan Gibbs-White commit to a new contract at Nottingham Forest after being pursued by Spurs

Attacking midfield is also an area where Spurs are short. Dejan Kulusevski is set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from the knee surgery he had in May. Departing captain Son's attacking spot may also need to be replaced.

Spurs do have a temporary attacking midfield solution in Pape Sarr, who has been scoring from a more advanced position during pre-season, while new £55m signing Mohammed Kudus can play in central areas.

But with Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke also out injured at the moment, Spurs' injury problems that plagued their campaign last term have carried over into the current campaign.

With new boss Frank looking to improve Spurs' ability to compete on multiple fronts, this is not the best start to life in north London.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.