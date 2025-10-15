Can Boro beat Ipswich to retake top spot? EFL weekend guide
Wednesday 15 October 2025 13:30, UK
Middlesbrough aiming to retake top spot on Friday night
- Middlesbrough vs Ipswich - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; kick-off 8pm
Middlesbrough saw their unbeaten start coming to an end before they international break as they fell to defeat at Portsmouth. It was just one win in five for Boro in the last chunk of games between international breaks, but they could still go back to the top with a win on Friday night.
Ipswich got a huge win over Norwich last time out, a first over their fiercest of rivals in 16 years. A win at the Riverside would lift them up to third in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend.
David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"It's been a very good start under Rob Edwards for Middlesbrough, but they'll be disappointed by that defeat to Pompey.
Over the last three or four games you've seen an Ipswich Town side really crank into gear.
"It was a wonderful win for them against their fiercest rivals, with Marcelino Nunez taking centre stage and waving flags around - a reflection of how deep the squad is, given he came on as a sub.
"It's a good test for Boro to get back to winning ways. It'll be a good way to get going after a couple of weeks to stew on that defeat. The best way to get back on the horse is to crack on Friday night against Ipswich. But I think this will be a draw with a few goals in. 2-2."
McKenna: Finally beating Norwich and Blackburn abandonment
"It's something that's been hanging over them for a while, so to see that outpouring of joy and relief was brilliant," Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna tells Sky Sports.
"It was also great for the players. for some, it was their first big experience of a huge game at Portman Road and getting that win.
"It gave everyone a real boost. There's a bounce in everyone's step now, even with the international break. It's one of those results that brings the whole club together."
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: QPR vs Millwall. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday.
- CH: Oxford vs Derby, QPR vs Millwall, Southampton vs Swansea
QPR are six unbeaten now since their 7-1 shellacking at Coventry and have moved into play-off contention. They host a Millwall side who thumped West Brom last time out.
David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"It's been a stunning turnaround for QPR since the thumping at Coventry. We were asking questions about a new boss and what he'd brought to the team, but what a way to put any doubts to bed with that surge up the table. They're up against another side that, given how the Championship looks this season, should also have aspirations of knocking on the door of the top six.
"The rest of the division is so open, it's fantastic. Over the course of the season I'd say Millwall might have the edge in consistency, but right now, given the form, it's QPR. 2-1 home win for me."
Oxford still just have one win on season and find themselves in the bottom three as the Championship returns following the international break. Derby have also stuttered this campaign so far, with just a sole victory themselves. Both will be hoping to kick-start their campaigns.
Southampton are still not quite up and running under Will Still as they welcome a Swansea side that have slipped into mid-table.
- L1: Burton vs Peterborough, Lincoln vs Stevenage
Burton thumped Bolton 3-0 last weekend to move out of the relegation zone, as they host a Peterborough side that currently prop up the League One table. Lincoln are in sixth heading into the weekend as they host surprise leaders Stevenage.
- L2: Cambridge vs Bromley, Salford vs Oldham
Cambridge and Bromley will both have their eyes set on climbing into the play-off places when they meet at the Abbey. As will a Salford side that have slipped a little in recents. It is a local derby for them as they play host to Oldham.
An added Saturday night treat at the King Power
- Leicester vs Portsmouth - Live on Sky Sports+ on Saturday; kick-off 7.45pm
Leicester returned to winning ways before the international break as they beat Swansea, ending a run of four straight draws. They head into the weekend third in the table. Portsmouth also got three points on the board for the first time since August when they beat Middlesbrough last time out.
David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"Leicester clearly have aspirations of bouncing straight back to the Premier League, and that win against Swansea - off the back of an absolute draw-fest before then - shows what they're capable of.
"Both sides had good victories heading into the international break. I'm a big fan of John Mousinho and what he's done at Pompey. His first protocol again is consolidation and building on what they've achieved.
"They're a big, proud, noisy football club who always travel well, so it'll be a cracking game. But I think Leicester have the quality to edge this. 2-1."