EFL on Sky this weekend: Can Sheff Utd heap more pressure on West Brom? Saints to march on?

Can Sheffield United heap more pressure on wilting West Brom?

West Brom vs Sheffield United - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night, kick-off 8pm

Back-to-back defeats for West Brom this week as they again slump down the table. They head into Friday night 16th in the Championship.

They are actually a place and two points above Sheffield United. But there is no doubt which side will feel more confident right now. The Blades may have seen their winning run ended in midweek, but they are still unbeaten in six under Chris Wilder and on a real upswing.

Sky Sports' David Prutton:

"West Brom are a bit of a conundrum, having heard from Ryan Mason after the previous games. There is a man there who is not happy, who wants something more from his team. So hopefully it is a case of getting it sorted but you feel there will be a reaction from Sheffield United after getting back on an even keel and feeling like they were making some really good progress.

"The first finish line for Sheffield United, which was a very short one, was to get them out of trouble. It took a little bit longer than expected for Chris Wilder. After that, for a team that was minutes away from the Premier League last season, they absolutely have to make a beeline for the top six at least.

"I am going for a Sheffield United win 2-1 here."

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Norwich vs Southampton. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Norwich vs Southampton, Oxford vs Preston, Stoke vs Swansea

L1: AFC Wimbledon vs Mansfield, Huddersfield vs Wigan

L2: Bristol Rovers vs Swindon, Salford vs Colchester

There has been an upturn in terms of performances since Philippe Clement took charge of Norwich City, but they are still in a very difficult position, as they find themselves five points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.

Up next, as well, is arguably the best team in the Championship right now. Southampton are flying under Tonda Eckert, winning games and scoring freely since he took over from Will Still.

Sky Sports' David Prutton:

"Norwich have made a change but it is fits and starts in terms of improvement. It is a hell of a job that Philippe Clement has on his hands, and there is real work still to do.

"Southampton have found their scoring boots under Tonda Eckert. The players who were at a certain level earlier in the season have now upped that, as we presumed they would because they have a very good squad, if not one of the best in the division.

"I am going for a Southampton win 2-0."

Elsewhere in the Championship, Oxford - hovering two points and a place above the bottom three - welcome fifth-placed Preston to the Kassam Stadium.

While a Stoke side that dropped out of the top six in midweek host Swansea, who have won back-to-back games under new boss Vitor Matos.