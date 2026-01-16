EFL on Sky this weekend: Four of the Championship top six all in action on Saturday!
Huge live games, how to view free highlights, podcasts, fixtures, league tables and exclusive interviews; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet EFL action this weekend with Sky Sports
Friday 16 January 2026 20:47, UK
Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.
What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?
Sky Sports+ brings you seven live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Coventry vs Leicester. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.
What's live on Saturday
- CH: Coventry vs Leicester, Ipswich vs Blackburn, Watford vs Millwall
- L1: Bradford vs Cardiff, Wigan vs Bolton
- L2: Chesterfield vs Bromley, Tranmere vs Walsall
Your team will be live on Sky Sports or Sky Sports+ at least 20 times this season! Guide to new channel on Sky TV, NOW TV and Sky Sports app
- Got Sky? Watch your EFL team on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Stream your EFL team with no contract 📺
- Give Sky Sports EFL a follow on WhatsApp ⚠️
Coventry City are the league leaders, but a festive dip saw them win just two of eight Championship games in December and early January. The gap has closed to the chasing pack.
They host a Leicester City side who beat West Brom last time out but are still adrift of the play-offs and underperforming under Marti Cifuentes. This is an opportunity for both sides to lay down a key marker.
David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:
"From Leicester's point of view it was a massive win against West Brom, especially considering what Marti Cifuentes had experienced in the couple of games beforehand.
"As for Coventry, they've made such a strong start to the season, and Frank Lampard was under no illusions that a run like this would eventually be tested. This result gives them the chance to reassess where they're heading and perhaps look at what's available in the transfer market between now and the end of the window. It's all very nicely poised at the top of the division.
"We're going for a Coventry win. 2-1."
Sky Sports brings you the Essential EFL podcast, featuring all the best content from the Championship, League One and League Two. Make sure you don't miss an episode...
- TABLES: Championship | League One | League Two
- FIXTURES: Championship | League One | League Two
- HIGHLIGHTS: CH highlights | L1 highlights | L2 highlights
Elsewhere in the Championship, Ipswich Town will look to continue their automatic-promotion push at home to a Blackburn Rovers side hovering not too far above the bottom three. While sixth hosts fifth at Vicarage Road as play-off chasing Watford meet Millwall.
In League One, there is a big clash near the top as third-placed Bradford City welcome leaders Cardiff City to Valley Parade. While mid-table Wigan Athletic host a Bolton Wanderers side currently sat in sixth.
In League Two, Chesterfield currently occupy the final play-off spot as they host in-form leaders Bromley, who have won their last seven on the bounce. While mid-table Tranmere Rovers face promotion-chasing Walsall.
And a Saturday tea-time treat to wrap things up
- Swansea vs Birmingham (Sat 5.30pm) - live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm
Right after the 3pms have ended we are back on! Vitor Matos' improving Swansea City side take on a Birmingham City side who still have designs on reaching the play-offs.
The Blues beat the Championship leaders Coventry in their last league game, but are without a win on the road in the second tier since mid-October.
Just two points separates the duo ahead of their meeting at the Swansea.com Stadium.