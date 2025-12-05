EFL on Sky this weekend: More pressure coming for Leicester boss Marti Cifuentes as they go to Derby

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ at 12.30pm on Saturday?

Sky Sports+ brings you six live EFL games on Saturday, with build-up starting from 11am on Sky Sports Football ahead of the feature game: Derby vs Leicester. You can also keep up with all the action on the EFL Goal Zone on Soccer Saturday from midday.

What's live on Saturday CH: Charlton vs Portsmouth, Derby vs Leicester, Watford vs Norwich

L1: Cardiff vs Huddersfield, Plymouth vs Bradford

L2: Colchester vs Gillingham

It feels a little more rocky for Derby County than it did a few weeks ago. After five straight wins saw them fly up the table, they have lost two of their last three since the international break - and have also lost top scorer and talisman Carlton Morris to injury for at least a couple of months.

But they have a chance to get back to form on Saturday as they host a Leicester City side who will be bereft of confidence.

The Foxes have dropped to 16th in the table after dismal back-to-back defeats. Completely undone at Southampton in a 3-0 loss, before a late comeback against Sheffield United put the gloss on a game where they were two down after four minutes and three down after half-time. They were still beaten 3-2.

Jordan James is in the strange position of actually being one of the most impressive performers in the league in Leicester's midfield, despite the team struggling at times.

And the 21-year-old midfielder, currently on loan from Rennes, feels he can help dig the team out of their current malaise.

"As a team, obviously we're not where we want to be," he told Sky Sports. "We know that we need to do better and we know where we want to get to.

"When you're in these bad patches, I've been at clubs where we've been in really bad places and this is nowhere near that. Being in a different kind of pressure where you're expected to win, I've thrived under that. I haven't really had that before.

"When you're playing well personally, normally the team is doing well as well. I'm just trying to do the best I can to achieve what I want to achieve and what the team wants to achieve. I feel like if I can keep performing the way that I am, the results will soon change."

David Prutton's prediction on the Sky Sports Essential EFL podcast:

"Derby had put together a strong run of form, winning five on the bounce, but losing Carlton Morris has clearly disrupted them. They now face a Leicester side aiming to get back to winning ways.

"This is a tough assignment for Leicester against Derby County. The East Midlands rivalry adds an edge, but on the evidence so far under Marti Cifuentes, Leicester have been really underperforming. Decisions have not helped them, but for a team many expected to challenge for the top two, or at least the top six, there is real work to be done.

"I feel like Derby will edge this one. 2-1 home win."

Elsewhere in the Championship, two out-of-form sides meet at The Valley as Charlton take on Portsmouth. Charlton have lost their last four on the bounce and conceded 12 goals in that time while scoring just two. Portsmouth have dropped into the bottom three after just one win in eight.

While Watford take on Norwich City at Vicarage Road. Watford are still unbeaten at home since the return of Javi Gracia to the club, while Norwich finally ended their dismal run without a win as they beat QPR last time out. They had previously failed to win any of their last 13 Championship games.