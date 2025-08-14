EFL weekend guide: Previews, highlights, exclusives, podcasts and what's live on Sky Sports+

Massive live games, free highlights, league tables, podcasts, exclusive interviews and more. Everything you need to know about the EFL this weekend on Sky Sports.

What EFL is live on Sky Sports+ this weekend?

Sat Aug 16 (All 12.30pm Kick Off)

CH: Derby vs Coventry, Portsmouth vs Norwich, Wrexham vs West Brom - also on SSF

Derby and Coventry meet at Pride Park both eyeing a first win of the season after frustrating opening days. Portsmouth are hoping to make it two from two at Fratton Park against a Norwich side who lost at home to Millwall last week.

Wrexham, meanwhile, host a second-tier game at the Racecourse Ground for the first time since 1982. They are also looking for their first points of the season against a West Brom side that got off to a winning start under Ryan Mason.

David Prutton's prediction from the Essential EFL podcast...

"I thought Wrexham were great. Really, really good. Yes, Phil Parkinson was very frustrated at the end, but on another day they are coming away from St Mary's with all three points, so well done to them.

"West Brom under Ryan, I am intrigued to see what he does. He is a good coach, very highly thought of at Tottenham Hotspur, and now he is out on his own. I have spent time with him working on games and he has been terrific company, and I wish him all the very best. I think this is a very tough one as well. That first home game at this level for Wrexham a generation.

"I think they'll get the win. 2-1 to Wrexham."

L1: Burton vs Port Vale, Exeter vs Mansfield

It has been a win and a defeat for Burton to start the season, while Port Vale visit the Pirelli Stadium having picked up just a point thus far.

Exeter will be keen to build on their 4-1 win over Blackpool last week against Mansfield, who have endured two defeats from two to open the campaign.

L2: Chesterfield vs Bristol Rovers, Oldham vs Swindon

Chesterfield have been in imperious form to start the campaign. They have won both their games and are yet to concede a goal. Bristol Rovers are the visitors and they are still without a point.

Oldham have enjoyed a solid return to the EFL with two draws from two, and host Swindon, who beat Cambridge last time out to pick up their first points of the season.

Sun Aug 17

CH: Ipswich vs Southampton (12pm) - also on SSF

A blockbuster Sunday showdown in the Championship between two sides who are eyeing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Ipswich have endured a challenging start to the season, although they nicked a point at Birmingham on opening night. They then lost to Bromley in midweek in the Carabao Cup on penalties.

Southampton, meanwhile, fought back to beat Wrexham 2-1 in their league opener to get Will Still off to a perfect start - bolstered by a win at Northampton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

David Prutton's prediction from the Essential EFL podcast...

"The Ipswich side that got a point at Birmingham was somewhat lucky. But I did think that the decision was correct, and it was a penalty.

"Southampton left it very, very late against Wrexham but got it done. This one is a good early season test because Kieran McKenna is under pressure to get Ipswich back up, and Will Still has been brought in to get Southampton back up. I have a lot of time for both tactically.

"I am going for my second of the weekend: a 2-2 draw.'"

