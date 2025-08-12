Fanalysis: supporter-driven player ratings, manager verdicts, and perspectives on Sky Sports

Fans are at the heart of Sky Sports and from this season they’ll be integrated into coverage like never before..

Through a partnership with new platform Fanalysis, supporter-driven player ratings, manager verdicts, and perspectives will feature in live match build-up, post-match reaction and across Sky Sports News, social and digital.

For the 2025/26 season, every Premier League club will have its own dedicated Fanalysts - die-hard supporters delivering player ratings, manager verdicts, and deep dives into everything happening on the pitch.

Sky Sports will be integrating Fanalysis into their football coverage as part of the broadcaster's biggest ever Premier League season, providing real-time insight into how fans are truly feeling about their club and player performances, creating new talking points to stimulate pundit debate.

Over the past year, Fanalysis has been searching for 11 fans per club, known as the Starting XI, to kick off the app. They have been selected after in-person auditions for over 600 fans, with every fan also submitting written match and player reports. The Starting XIs are a diverse mix of people and personalities all with one shared obsession, their club. They will serve as the beating heart of Fanalysis, representing their clubs, setting the tone and driving authentic fan opinion.

What is Fanalysis? Supporter-driven player ratings, manager verdicts, and perspectives, all of which will feature in live match build-up, post-match reaction and across Sky Sports News, social and digital for the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Beyond the Starting XI, Fanalysis is asking fans to apply, via fanalysis.com, to be Fanalysts for their club. This is so they can be verified as true fans to protect the integrity and accuracy of the data and opinions Fanalysis generates.

Fanalysts will be sharing their insights from day one of the season, bringing genuine fan opinion to millions and reshaping how the game is discussed on screen.

Fanalysis Executive Chairman and Founder Michael McIntyre said "When it comes to their club, fans know best. No stats, clips on YouTube, journalist or pundit can compete with the fans who live and breathe their club and whose mood depends on whether their team wins on the weekend. So I thought, why isn't there a resource for fan opinions?

"A Tripadvisor, Letterboxd, Goodreads for football. A place where fans can input their analysis on their own club. So I founded Fanalysis and went on this incredible and unexpected journey that has led to this amazing partnership with Sky, the undisputed home of football, to give fans a voice like never before."

Fanalysis Co-Founder, Gary Neville added: "Michael presented Fanalysis to me last November and it just made sense straight away. Who watches and knows the players of their own club the most? The fans. Where can football fans properly rate their players and team's performances on a platform with fellow supporters in the right environment? They can't! Until now. Fanalysis is so obvious and simple, it's been brilliant working on it with Michael and the team."

If you're a fan who wants your opinions to count then head to fanalysis.com to apply to represent your club.