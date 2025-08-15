Arne Slot pays Diogo Jota tribute ahead of emotional Liverpool Premier League opener at Anfield

"I wish I had the right words but I know I do not."

That was something Arne Slot said in his statement on the day of Diogo Jota's tragic passing.

Of course, that's true. It's too devastating, too terrible and sudden a loss for a few words from anyone to make much difference.

But in the weeks since, he surely couldn't have done any more to lead his club through the most challenging of circumstances.

From the outside, he looks again and again to have found those right words.

Firstly, his immediate thoughts have always been with Jota's wife Rute and their three children. And the parents who lost two sons that day.

They were again in Slot's interview with us.

"(Diogo was) a good husband, an incredible dad for his children," Slot emphasises to Sky Sports.

Image: Liverpool fans held up a banner in memory of Diogo Jota at Wembley

Image: Liverpool fans have paid tribute to the forward throughout pre-season

"Nothing compares to what Rute, his children and his parents are experiencing at this moment.

"The only thing I can say is the way the players have conducted themselves during this difficult time, the way our fans have shown respect for Diogo and his brother, has been incredible."

Slot only worked with Jota for a season, but is able to speak about him as a player and a person in a way that captures perfectly why he was so loved and admired.

"He was always himself, players liked him because of that," Slot says.

"When we won the league against Tottenham, we were all together, I remember his young children were there, and one of his sons kept wanting to go to the dance floor and every time Diogo joined him - that tells you about the father he was."

After initially just feeling sadness and loss, Slot says he is now able to feel some happiness when he sees a Jota goal or thinks about the way he lifted Liverpool's dressing room.

It's clear though that that getting back to the seemingly unimportant, trivial, day to day world of football has been and will continue to be incredibly tough.

"The first time we arrive for a session, the first time we play a game, the first time after 20 minutes they sing his song - all these things are difficult," he says.

"It's been really difficult how to act for all of us. I've tried to say to the players 'act like the person Diogo was'. He was always good with everyone.

"If you wanted to laugh you could laugh, to cry you could cry.

"He accepted everyone for the person he was. So let us be ourselves and not judge each other, whatever we feel.

"When things were difficult, Diogo helped the club, and me, but even before I arrived, so many times in difficult moments.

"So, we try to get the best out of ourselves, all become a bit Diogo in this difficult time and to act like he always did."

Image: Fans add messages to a 'Forever 20' mural in memory of Diogo Jota on Sybil Road near Anfield. The club have retired his shirt number

Moments of silence planned by Premier League

A moment's silence will be observed at all top-flight matches this weekend in memory of Jota and his brother Andre Silva, the Premier League has confirmed.

The league has spoken to Liverpool about the most appropriate way to remember the Portuguese star, who was killed in a car crash alongside his brother on July 3 in Spain.

As well as a period of silence prior to kick-off in the matches, players of all clubs will be given black armbands while messaging and imagery will be shared with clubs for them to use on big screens.

Tributes were paid to the brothers prior to last Sunday's Community Shield between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Wembley, with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

Image: Liverpool and Crystal Palace paid tribute to Diogo Jota at the Community Shield

Image: Jota's brother Andre Silva also died in the accident

A minority of Eagles fans broke the silence, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute, though Slot said afterwards: "I don't think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn't aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence. The fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and André."

Liverpool have already retired the No. 20 shirt in Jota's memory.

The club has also said a permanent memorial sculpture will become a future focal point of remembrance at Anfield.

