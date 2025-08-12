Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Q&A on Savinho, Eberechi Eze, Nico Paz and other Thomas Frank targets

It has been a topsy-turvy week for Spurs in the transfer market.

The departure of Heung-Min Son and the pre-season injuries to Dominic Solanke and James Maddison have hampered the start to the Thomas Frank era in north London, with a 4-0 defeat at Bayern Munich last week showing how far Spurs are from the elite.

It has left Spurs scrambling around for transfer targets - particularly in the attacking area - with just under three weeks to go in the window.

What now for Frank's start to life at Spurs and how will Daniel Levy respond?

Sky Sports News' Michael Bridge answers the key questions involving Spurs - as they prepare to start their season with the UEFA Super Cup final against PSG on Wednesday...

What are Spurs looking for in the final three weeks of the window?

The main players Spurs want are a No 10, a defender and a winger.

For the No 10, it's an absolute necessity that they bring someone creative in. News of James Maddison's ACL injury has really rocked Spurs. They tried to get Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White to be alongside Maddison - but have now ended up with neither player for the season.

On top of that, Dejan Kulusevski is out until probably mid to late October. You're losing a lot of goals and assists from even last season, which resulted in a 17th-place finish in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze is a player who's been on their radar for some time. But before now, it's never gone beyond someone they've got an interest in.

Now the Crystal Palace midfielder can be considered among their top targets. They are also assessing other targets, including Como's Nico Paz - but that is looking like a difficult deal to do.

Are Spurs looking to replace Son?

The long-term injury to Maddison means two attacking players are needed and Frank also said they would be in the market after Son's departure.

Spurs have approached Man City over Savinho. However, City do not want to sell him. He only signed for them last summer from sister club Troyes.

There are widespread reports a fee of around £43m (€50m) has been discussed in these talks. Sky Sports News understands the figure would need to be higher than that for City to consider selling him.

If Son is not replaced, you're then asking youngsters like Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert to not only step up but to put some attacking figures down that they haven't produced yet in their careers. It's a lot for two youngsters.

You are then concerned about where the goals are coming from next season, especially with Dominic Solanke virtually missing the whole of pre-season with injury. Spurs will have to rely on Richarlison, who himself has had his fair share of injury problems.

What is the latest on Spurs' defender search?

There are no official names on Spurs' defender shortlist yet.

Spurs have Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for centre halves who are probably their two best players to be honest. But they've both had some fairly bad injuries over the past couple of seasons, especially Van de Ven.

They have only Kevin Danso and Ben Davies in reserve, with Radu Dragusin out for another few months with an ACL injury and Luca Vuskovic expected to go out on loan.

What has been the early impact of Frank at Spurs?

Many thought Frank would have a difficult adjustment period, given how popular Ange Postecoglou was in north London.

But I have heard the all the players really like Spurs' new coach. When they beat Arsenal in Hong Kong - and yes it was a friendly - the Spurs group really liked the team talk he gave before the game.

Frank's style is a bit of a departure from that of Postecoglou - who would never really speak to the players at all on the touchline. Frank, meanwhile, will get his tactics board out on the pitch and explain things in detail to him.

But a lot of fans feel quite sorry for Frank in a way - because right now the club do not have enough depth and quality in the final third to really mount a challenge in all four competitions.

Even up front, you're relying on Solanke and Richarlison to lead the line in the Premier League and Champions League - when they've both had injury problems recently.

I don't think Spurs' squad is big enough at the moment. Of course, they had a memorable end to their campaign last season by winning the Europa League, but Daniel Levy has made it abundantly clear that they cannot sacrifice the league again.

What would be a successful season for Frank at Spurs?

Image: Daniel Levy has said Thomas Frank needs to win the Premier League as soon as possbile

Well, the current squad is not currently at Champions League level. In the most recent friendly against Bayern Munich, there were some concerning bits.

Again, it's only pre-season but it did look like men vs boys in certain periods - even in the second half when it was Bayern Munich's boys against Spurs' men.

Bayern were teaching Spurs a bit of a lesson and pre-season has given Spurs some warning signs.

For Spurs, a successful first season for Frank would be European qualification through the league, a decent cup run and make a good account of themselves in the Champions League.

