La Liga: Sky Sports secures highlights and clips rights for 2025/26 season

Fans of LaLiga in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch clips and highlights from Spain's top division for the forthcoming season on the Sky Sports app, skysports.com, Sky Sports News and on Sky Sports' social media channels.

From this weekend's opening round of matches, Sky Sports will show match highlights from each round of matches as well as live in-game action and the best moments from each match round.

With Marcus Rashford joining champions Barcelona and Trent Alexander-Arnold's transfer to team up with England team-mate Jude Bellingham strengthening Real Madrid's challenge to regain the title, it promises to be a compelling season in Spain.

Image: Marcus Rashford poses with an F.C. Barcelona jersey during his presentation as a new signing in Barcelona in July.

And don't forget another England star, Conor Gallagher, will be hoping to help Atletico Madrid upset the two giants of Spanish football.

In addition to La Liga, Sky Sports also has extensive digital and social video coverage of the Bundesliga, added to its domestic rights of Premier League, WSL, EFL and SPFL in the UK.

Image: Conor Gallagher will be playing his second full season for Atletico Madrid and hoping to help force Diego Simeone's side into the La Liga title race

Sky Sports will also be showing highlights and clips from Saudi Pro League across Sky Sports News, digital and social and Cristiano Ronaldo continues his mission to win more silverware in an illustrious career.

Starting this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season will be shown live on Sky Sports.