Benjamin Sesko: Ruben Amorim says Manchester United striker 'ready' to make debut against Arsenal

Ruben Amorim says new signing Benjamin Sesko is "ready to play" in Manchester United's Premier League curtain raiser against rivals Arsenal.

United will begin their bid to improve on the club's record lowly finish of 15th place last campaign when they host last season's Premier League runners-up Arsenal.

The Old Trafford faithful may be given a first glimpse of summer recruit Sesko alongside Premier League debuts for Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Sesko, who had also been linked with a move to Sunday's opponents Arsenal earlier in the transfer window, completed a move to Old Trafford last week in a move worth £74m from RB Leipzig. Asked whether the 22-year-old striker would be involved from the start against the Gunners, Amorim said:

"He hasn't had a lot of time, [but] physically he's ready.

"He's really smart, a guy who's always thinking. He is ready to play but we'll see if he's going to start."

Quizzed further about Sesko, Amorim lauded the Slovenia international for his attitude, suggesting United had found a player who could lead the line for the club for years to come.

"He [Sesko] has great potential," Amorim said.

"He has a great potential in everything he does. He can play a different type of football. He is going to feel that the Premier League is aggressive. He is going to learn.

"But Ben can be a striker for United for a lot of years, that's why we paid so much money to have a striker who will have his history in our club."

"He's one guy who stays here, has lunch, and goes to the medical department, does the stretching.

"He is always thinking about football. He's really obsessed about that and that is a good thing because you don't have to think about that aspect with that young guy.

"I don't need to tell Ben, 'Ben, this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure, you have to perform, you need to be ready for the physicality, we need to be ready, every game is like do or die'.

"With that guy, I don't have that concern. I have the opposite, enjoy a little bit.

"I really like that [he asks questions], especially when it is smart questions so he's listened and he wants to perform so that is very good."

Amorim: Hojlund is still a Man Utd player

Sesko's arrival at Old Trafford has plunged Rasmus Hojlund's United future into further doubt. The Danish striker, who struggled for form last season, is understood to be open to a move to AC Milan, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks are understood to have taken place between Milan and the 22-year-old's representatives with Milan expected to accelerate talks with United over a loan with an option to buy. Other clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, are said to be keeping an eye on Hojlund's situation.

Asked whether Hojlund still had a role to play in the team, Amorim played down claims that Hojlund was surplus to requirements.

"He is one more option, we will see [about his future]. We are focused on Arsenal. Rasmus [Hojlund] is still our player."

"Benjamin Sesko is a big prospect but one with plenty to prove and his success could be crucial to Manchester United's rebuild under Ruben Amorim.

"The raw potential is obvious. This is a player who stands at 6ft 5in tall but has pace too. He can head the ball and fire off fierce shots from distance. And there is belief that his hold-up play will improve, dropping off too but providing Amorim with his reference."

Read Adam Bate's full feature on Benjamin Sesko here.

