Premier League opening match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield briefly halted after report of racist abuse; Premier League and Merseyside Police investigating incident

Antoine Semenyo sends powerful statement after racist abuse report in Liverpool vs Bournemouth opener at Anfield

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo said the response to his report of racist abuse from a Liverpool fan showed football at its best "when it mattered most".

The opening match of the new Premier League season at Anfield on Friday night was briefly halted in the first half after Semenyo appeared to be targeted by a supporter.

The incident was strongly condemned by representatives of both teams, while the Premier League has said it will launch a full investigation.

Merseyside Police are also investigating after a 47-year-old man was ejected from Anfield.

Writing on social media on Saturday, Semenyo - who scored two goals before Liverpool claimed a 4-2 win - said: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever - not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my @afcb team-mates who supported me in that moment, to the @liverpoolfc players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally - thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play - for moments like these, for my team-mates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Following an allegation of a racist comment aimed at Antoine Semenyo during Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat against Liverpool, The Cherries captain Adam Smith said the incident was 'totally unacceptable'

How match was halted after incident

Liverpool boss Arne Slot and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola were spoken to by the referee Anthony Taylor when the incident at Anfield occurred, leading to the game being paused.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot says the alleged racist abuse that Antoine Semenyo received at Anfield was unacceptable

"I am told via the Premier League Match Centre that Antoine Semenyo was the subject of a racist comment from the crowd," reported Sky Sports' Peter Drury at the time on commentary.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher called the incident "despicable," with Neville saying: "It overshadows what should be an amazing night; the first day of the Premier League season, a beautiful day, and that boy has [reported being] racially abused.

"It's despicable. However, it has happened. It will keep on happening. It's a sorry state."

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola shares his thoughts on the alleged racist abuse Antoine Semenyo received at Anfield

Van Dijk's support for Semenyo

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes football has to continue to try to educate the next generation about racism.

"The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation," Van Dijk said. "That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

"I can't believe it. These things shouldn't happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

"First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it.

"We have to deal with it in the here and now."

Van Dijk offered words of support to Semenyo, adding: "I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn't happen.

"But we stand with him completely."

Merseyside Police said after the game: "Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form. We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible."

The incident came two days after Tottenham's Mathys Tel received racist abuse online after missing a penalty in his side's Super Cup win against Paris St Germain.