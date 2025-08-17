Eberechi Eze transfer news: Crystal Palace winger starts vs Chelsea despite Tottenham interest

Eberechi Eze was named in Crystal Palace's starting line-up to face Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League, live on Sky Sports, despite ongoing interest from Tottenham.

Tottenham are in discussions with Palace over a deal as they look to add a new No 10 before the transfer deadline on September 1, and there had initially been doubts over whether he would feature at Stamford Bridge.

Eze has been one of Spurs' top targets this summer. A bid has not yet been made and Palace value him at £70m, with two years left on his contract.

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton, speaking at Stamford Bridge, contrasted Eze's situation with that of Alexander Isak at Newcastle - where he has not featured for the club, or trained alongside his team-mates, since he announced his desire to leave earlier this summer.

"He seems like a good type," he said. "If the situation with Tottenham happens, it'll happen. We've seen the situation at Newcastle with how Alexander Isak has downed tools and isn't the most popular person among the Newcastle faithful.

"If you're Oliver Glasner, you want your best players starting. Eze's one of those and Palace's season last season was phenomenal, the best in their history.

"They'll want to come to Stamford Bridge and get a result, and they stand a better chance of doing that with Eze starting."

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Neto, Palmer, Gittens; Joao Pedro.

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Essugo, Andrey Santos, Estevao, George, Delap.

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze.

Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Rak-Sakyi, Lerma, Esse, Edouard.

