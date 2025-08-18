Premier League season predictions: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville pick the teams and players to watch in 2025/26

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville made their 2025/26 Premier League season predictions.

Title winners

Gary Neville - Arsenal (but it's too close to call)

I couldn't separate Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool. I think they're absolutely all in with an equal chance of winning it.

Arsenal have been consistent over the last three years, they've been second. I do feel they'll get there at some point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville believes Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City all have genuine cases to be Premier League title contenders this season

Liverpool, the two full-backs have got to settle in. They look a little bit open. They are going to be exhilarating to watch. They're going to score a lot of goals.

City have an unbelievable spine.

I went for the team I've been going for the last three years, they're reliable and solid and consistent, which is important. They just have to sort that forward bit of the pitch out and I think Viktor Gyokeres will.

Jamie Carragher - Liverpool, ahead of Man City

What I saw in the Community Shield, I didn't think I'd see on Friday night. I'm sure the manager has been speaking to the players in pre-season [about vulnerability] on the back of the Milan game, the Community Shield and to see it in three high profile games that did worry me a little bit. But if Liverpool fix that they have great firepower.

A few days ago, I thought Arsenal would be Liverpool's biggest challengers. But the way they played [at Man Utd] was typical Arsenal of last season - the name of the game is winning games - it will be interesting over the next few weeks if we see them open up more, create more chances and see how they've evolved from last season.

I was really impressed with Manchester City and I think it's Manchester City who might be Liverpool's closest challengers.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Top four finishers

Neville - Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd

I've done this now for eight years, and I've always had Man Utd in the top four every year!

It was a late change but with a bit of science… When I watched United against Arsenal, I thought the performance was very good. I think they'll get a goalkeeper and, with those players up front, with no Champions League or Europa League, I think Man Utd will surprise a few people. If you perform like that, you'll win a lot of football matches.

And I'm not sure Chelsea are going to find it as easy with the Club World Cup, European games, all the demands of that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal

Carragher - Man City, Arsenal, Chelsea

I think you have to be very careful about getting carried away about one performance. Man Utd lost and at no stage in the game did I think Man Utd were going to score a goal. They did play really well, the best I've seen them for a long time, there was pace and energy in the team, the players they've bought have got something… but that's a big jump from 15th to fourth. The manager has still got a lot to prove. I don't see Man Utd that high.

Surprise Euro contender

Neville - Nottingham Forest

For Forest to repeat what they did last year would be a massive result for them. That was a massive overreach and overperformance last year. They were punching well above their weight. For Forest to go in again would be a big surprise. They have a lot of very good players, they have a good system of play, an efficient system of play that can win a lot of football matches.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge give their Premier League predictions for who they think will finish in the top 5!

Relegated

Neville - Leeds, Burnley, Wolves

Brentford have been consistent in this league. I don't think Burnley will have enough. Daniel Farke and their owner said Leeds are going to sign players, so they could sign two or three and that could change my mind. Sunderland - I saw something that was beyond just passion, I saw a physicality, a quality to them, a strength. I thought that was a good performance. Maybe this could be the year for Wolves…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neville backs Sunderland to beat the drop by stating they demonstrated the qualities in their win against West Ham to achieve Premier League survival

Carragher - Wolves, Sunderland, Burnley

It's easy to put the three promoted teams there. I'm desperate for someone to stay up. I don't want to be talking about the three [promoted] teams going down. I think Leeds, because of Elland Road, [can stay up]. Am I convinced Wolves are getting relegated? Not really. I think the manager is top. They have lost some big players but the manager is a good manager.

Danger Zone

Neville - Brentford

It will be tough for Brentford. If you think of the players they've lost, Yoane Wissa potentially as well. That's eating a lot out of their team. We've loved Brentford for the last few years but this could be their toughest season.

Carragher - West Ham

It wasn't a great end to last season, the team looks slow and old. The lack of legs in midfield really stood out [against Sunderland]. Against a promoted team, to get run over like that the way they did, lose the physical challenges, it's going to be tough.

Top scorer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City

Carragher - Erling Haaland

Mohamed Salah had arguably his greatest season last season. Certainly on par with his first season. It would be difficult to replicate that. Haaland's the best centre-forward in the Premier League. His numbers are off the scale.

Impact signing

Neville - Viktor Gyokeres

I thought he made some runs and I didn't think he was found at times. I didn't think they played passes into him or crosses to him that suited him. I thought he caused Matthijs de Ligt problems in moments. I think De Ligt had a brilliant game against him and really man-marked him well. I think he'll cause massive issues.

He's what Arsenal need up there. Was he brilliant on Sunday? No. But it's his first game in the Premier League away at Old Trafford. It's hard to come up to Manchester and win and play well. Thierry Henry used to come to Old Trafford and sometimes not get a kick. I think he did alright.

Carragher - Florian Wirtz

It's a deal that is brilliant for the Premier League. How often do we see a player not go to Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga who looks like the top player? For Liverpool to get that deal done was fantastic. He got brought off on Friday and probably wasn't at his absolute best but he still had some silky touches that, when you go and watch him play, there's something there. With Kevin De Bruyne going we needed a superstar to come into that position in the league and I think he might do that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth

Player to watch

Carragher - Estevao

He's already got Brazil caps, he was fantastic in the Club World Cup against Chelsea, he looks pretty special. Sometimes I don't feel like there's been that much of an upgrade [with Chelsea signings]. It's almost like swapping for swapping's sake. He's still a young player and isn't the finished article but he was one of them where you think, it won't be too long before he's first choice.

Neville - Adrien Truffert

I was watching Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Friday night - if you were looking at a left-back on the pitch that was the best one, it was the one wearing the Bournemouth shirt. Milos Kerkez looked like he was a little bit rash. His first game at Anfield, so you have to give him time to settle in. Truffert was brilliant. I couldn't take my eyes off him.

Manager to watch

Neville - Ruben Amorim

There's going to be no in between - if Amorim starts off badly and they're in 13th, 14th in October or November, he's going to be under massive pressure. He has to deliver in these first few months of the season. I think he will perform. All eyes are on him. Amorim has the toughest job in English football, that's why he's one to watch.

Carragher - Oliver Glasner

I think he's a top manager. He plays the same system [as Amorim]. It's very difficult for Crystal Palace to get specialists, a club of that stature. Won the FA Cup, going into Europe, watching them against Chelsea and against Liverpool in the Community Shield, they beat Man City in the FA Cup final… he knows that system inside out. That guy Glasner definitely knows that system right now better than Ruben Amorim.

Image: 215 live premier league matches up from 128 this season on Sky Sports

From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.