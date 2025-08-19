Morecambe latest news: Ashvir Singh Johal named new Shrimps manager

Ashvir Singh Johal has been named the new manager of Morecambe, becoming the first Sikh to take charge of a professional British club.

The 30-year-old replaced Derek Adams, who was sacked on Monday, just a day after new owners Punjab Warriors completed the takeover which saved the club from extinction.

Sky Sports News understands new Morecambe owners Panjab Warriors had intended to appoint him in the summer but were delayed by the protracted sale of the club from Jason Whittingham's Bond Group.

A Morecambe statement said: "Ashvir Singh Johal arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with an excellent reputation as a forward-thinking coach and leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures.

"His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition."

Singh Johal worked closely with Kolo Toure when the pair were coaching under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City. He went on to join the former Ivory Coast international at Wigan as first-team coach when Toure was appointed as the club's manager almost three years ago.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed that the move to Wigan had made Singh Johal the first Sikh to take up a frontline coaching role in Sky Bet Championship history.

Singh Johal, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, later had a spell as assistant coach to Cesc Fabregas at Como's academy in Italy and he now has a hefty in-tray at Morecambe, starting with building a squad as he currently only has five players under contract.

Morecambe, who were relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season, have had their first two National League games postponed after being suspended for failing to comply with the league's rules.

Singh Johal is due to be in the dugout as Morecambe are scheduled to open their campaign against Altrincham, though that game could also be in doubt given the club's current lack of players.

Despite the uncertainty of the immediate future, the new boss is looking to the long term.

"The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League," he said in an interview with the club's official website.

"I think the short-term plan this year is to make sure that we retain our place in the National League by playing exciting, energetic football and working hard. I think that is a short-term aim.

"The long-term aim is to build the processes, the infrastructure. There's a clear commitment from the owners about the direction they want the club to go in.

"OK, now it's about building, and it's about growing and making sure that in three, four, five years' time, this is a completely energised and galvanised more football club that thrives in the EFL."

At 30, Singh Johal, who never played professional football and worked his way up the coaching ranks with a 10-year stint at Leicester, is one of the youngest coaches to earn the UEFA Pro Licence. He left Notts County in the summer where he was their B Team head coach.

On becoming a first-team manager for the first time, he added: "It's what I've wanted to do. It's been my dream since I was 14 or 15 years old.

"It's every single day that's been the target I've worked towards. But for me, now there's a new target, and the target is to make sure Morecambe is successful as a club.

"Make sure this year we don't just survive in the National League, we thrive."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out applauded Singh Johal's appointment.

It said in a post on X: "History made. Congratulations to Ashvir Singh Johal on becoming the first Sikh manager in professional football.

"Fully deserved and also a significant milestone for representation in leadership within the game."