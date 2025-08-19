Alexander Isak transfer news: Liverpool target breaks silence to declare he 'can't continue' at Newcastle

Alexander Isak says his relationship with Newcastle “can’t continue” and “change is in the best interests of everyone” as he accused the club of broken promises over his future.

The Magpies striker, who is wanted by Liverpool and is currently training away from Newcastle's first team, broke his silence on Tuesday night, releasing a statement on Instagram in which he said he has "lost trust" in the club.

Isak said: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Sky Sports News reported in July that Isak had informed Newcastle he wanted to explore his options this transfer window.

At the start of August, Liverpool had a £110m plus add-ons bid rejected by Newcastle for the 25-year-old.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

