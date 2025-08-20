Yoane Wissa: Newcastle make improved £35m bid plus add-ons for Brentford forward amid Alexander Isak saga

Newcastle have made a new bid worth £35m plus add-ons for Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

The add-ons are understood to be worth up to a further £5m which could take the total to £40m.

This came after new contact between the two clubs on Wednesday. Newcastle had a £25m bid rejected by Brentford for Wissa earlier this summer.

Wissa was absent for Brentford's opening weekend fixture - a 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest - with Keith Andrews confirming his absence was linked to the speculation around the forward's future.

The west Londoners have already lost Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United for £71m, captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal and former head coach Thomas Frank moved to Spurs.

The 28-year-old was, however, seen in Brentford training on Tuesday. The Bees' next fixture is a home game against Aston Villa on Saturday at 3pm.

The new bid for Wissa comes after more uncertainty regarding Alexander Isak's future.

The Newcastle forward put out an explosive statement on Tuesday night regarding his transfer stand-off - saying his future with the Magpies "cannot continue" over "broken promises" made by the club.

This is after Liverpool saw a £110m bid rejected by Newcastle earlier this summer.

Isak has not yet featured for Eddie Howe's side in matches since Newcastle returned to pre-season duty. He has been spotted at the club's training ground but has trained away from the first-team, who have started the new Premier League season.

What does Wissa deal mean for Isak future?

Sky Sports News' Keith Downie:

If Newcastle sign two strikers between now and the end of the window - and that's unlikely in the time left, which Newcastle alluded to in their statement - then Alexander Isak is likely to go.

But if they get one striker, such as Yoane Wissa, and Liverpool make an eye-watering offer for Isak - of around £130m to £135m - then Newcastle might have a big decision to make.

There is an outside chance of Isak's departure happening in those circumstances. But it would leave Newcastle very light on striker reinforcements.

It's going to be a very tense last couple of weeks, it feels like a line in the sand was drawn from both parties last night, and Newcastle's stance on the issue has hardened on the back of Isak's statements.

There is a feeling that Isak has done himself no favours by making that statement.

