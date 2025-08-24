Premier League predictions and best bets: No Alexander Isak, no problem for Newcastle?

Our football betting expert and top tipster Jones Knows thinks Fulham will inflict another defeat on Man Utd on Sunday.

Newcastle vs Liverpool, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Eddie Howe is doing a great job at using the Alexander Isak situation to bring the club together as best he can.

When St James' Park smells disrespect, it bites back. You can expect the atmosphere to be a bearpit on Monday. Every Liverpool touch booed. Newcastle players pumped to play aggressively from the first whistle as they look to utilise that hotbed of noise to their advantage.

And that's when the Toon are at their most dangerous.

Despite the win vs Bournemouth, Liverpool appeared more vulnerable on the break than last season as they faced more fast breaks (5) in that game than in any Premier League game at Anfield last season.

And Newcastle are built to counter-attack with a front three of Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes perfectly equipped to hit Liverpool in transition. The hosts look a great bet in the double chance market at 4/5 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1 | JONES KNOWS' BEST BET: Newcastle double chance (4/5 with Sky Bet)

1pt treble on: Micky van de Ven 1+ shots, Habib Diarra 2+ shots & Newcastle double chance (9/1 with Sky Bet)