Ester Sokler nets late equaliser for Aberdeen against FCSB as Josh Mulligan gives Hibernian late lifeline for Legia Warsaw second leg

Ester Sokler scored a late equaliser as Aberdeen fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with 10-player FCSB in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

The tie looked to be slipping away from the Scottish Cup winners when the Romanian champions went ahead in the 32nd minute and then overcame the dismissal of Juri Cisotti soon afterwards to double their lead in the first minute of the second half.

However, goals from substitutes Dante Polvara and Sokler in the closing half hour brought the Dons level and ensured there is all to play for in the second leg in Bucharest on August 28.

Late Mulligan goal provides lifeline for Hibs

Josh Mulligan's late goal gave a lifeline to battling Hibernian after they went down 2-1 to Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their Conference League play-off at Easter Road.

The visitors survived a few early scares before striker Jean-Pierre Nsame opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 34th minute following Rocky Bushiri's handball, and Pawel Wszolek fired in a second from close range in the third minute of added time.

Image: Hibernian's Josh Mulligan celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 to Legia Warsaw

David Gray's side came out for the second half fired up to make amends and they got their reward in the 85th minute with a Mulligan strike.

Hibs have no domestic game this weekend, having taken the opportunity to postpone their league fixture in between the two legs of the play-off round.

Gray will prepare his side well for the second leg in the Polish capital on August 28 and they can travel with hope.

What's next for Aberdeen and Hibernian?