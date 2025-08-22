Brendan Rodgers: Celtic manager insists he won't walk away from club | 'Tried that before, didn't go down well!'

Brendan Rodgers insisted there is "no chance" he will walk away from Celtic before the end of his contract.

The manager is in the final year of his current three-year deal and has already held discussions with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond about his future.

A lack of summer signings has dominated the Celtic agenda this summer and were put into sharp focus on Wednesday when the team drew 0-0 at home to Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie.

Image: It was a night of frustration for Celtic against Kairat Almaty

Fans chanted 'sack the board' and aimed their ire at chief executive Michael Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell, while there were further jeers and boos after the game.

Rodgers reacted to the supporter's frustrations, saying: "I do know that, over many years, 'sack the board' normally means 'sack the manager'. It's normally the manager that goes when that starts to be sung."

Ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Livingston, he was asked if there was a chance the current situation would accelerate an exit before his contract expires next summer.

"Absolutely no chance. We've done that one before. It didn't go down well," he said.

"I said from the first day, and there's no hidden messages, and there's no this and that, I said I'd be here for three years. I'm here for three years."

Image: Rodgers insists he has a good relationship with the Celtic board

The 52-year-old also stressed, despite perceptions about his relationship with the board, that everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction.

"People try and look to find that conflict between me and the board or me and whoever," he continued.

"It really isn't the case. You know, the board here at the football club of over many years managed the financial side of the game and run the club to an impeccable level.

"My job here as the football manager is to really drive and demand and for us to live in a cycle where we understand that we will lose some players. But that it doesn't have this massive impact that it seems to sometimes do and that we can just lose big players and then bring in other ones, rather than to wait.

Image: Kieran Tierney has returned to Celtic as one of seven summer signings so far

"So, that cycle I want us to be in, but there's certainly no conflict.

"Everyone at this club, from the board to myself, we want the very, very best for Celtic.

"For me, longer term, I don't think so much as the manager. We had the chances over the summer, but I said, now the season starts, I only want to think of the football.

"I don't want to think of the contract, just think of the football and that will come away later on if it does."

Johnston injury blow

Rodgers revealed defender Alistair Johnston will be out for "about 12 weeks" after injuring his hamstring in the first leg against Kairat Almaty.

He did suggest they would expore internally for his replacement.

"He'll probably be about 12 weeks, so he obviously had his scan yesterday, so it's disappointing for him because he's come back and started well, so that's where we're at," the manager added.

"When you lose any player, especially of that calibre, then of course it is a disappointment, but it'll provide an opportunity for someone to step in.

Image: Could Colby Donovan step in for Alistair Johnston at Celtic?

"We know we have Tony [Ralston], I've got young Colby Donovan, who as a young player here has really impressed me over the time I've been back here and in this last 12 months, he's made great strides.

"It's always an opportunity for someone, but of course for Ali, we just want to make sure that we're in a really good position in all competitions when he gets back.

"My first look is always inside and that's something that will gain more clarity over the next week or so."