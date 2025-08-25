Viktor Gyokeres' runs for Arsenal, James Garner's flexibility and Adrien Truffert's overlapping runs feature in The Debrief

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Gyokeres challenging the back line

Garner impressing out of position

Truffert and his overlapping runs

Gyokeres changes Arsenal threat

The whispers about Viktor Gyokeres had already begun by the time he cut inside to score for Arsenal on his Premier League home debut. An hour at Manchester United followed by 45 minutes without a goal against Leeds was enough for pressure to build.

But after adding a stoppage-time penalty, the record reads two goals from two games. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had called it. "I think we are going to be extremely happy when he starts to put the ball in the back of the net very, very often which is his biggest ability."

Everyone had argued Arsenal needed a natural goalscorer. Finding a way to incorporate him without losing what makes Arteta's side so good was always going to be the challenge. Even at this early stage of the season, there are signs it could be a delicate balancing act.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres has made the most runs challenging the back line this season

Gyokeres is different to Arsenal's other options. The statistics highlight that clearly. The Sweden international has made 27 runs challenging the backline so far this Premier League season - the most by any player in the competition. One brought his first goal.

Riccardo Calafiori's first-time pass behind Leeds' high defensive line gave Gyokeres something to chase. "It is almost his signature move," said Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports. "He wants to run the other way." But Arsenal players are not so used to seeking out this movement.

Although Gabriel Martinelli makes that run from out to in, it is more usual for Kai Havertz to come towards the ball. Arsenal need to get used to looking for that pass. "I think we need to make an effort as well to try to understand him, to connect," admitted Arteta.

The stats also show that the majority of those Gyokeres runs did not result in a pass being sent his way. And even when the striker has received the ball, he has been among the most isolated players in the Premier League so far. That connection must improve.

Image: Viktor Gyokeres has been among the most isolated forwards upon receipt of the ball

Arteta appears aware of the issue and one would expect a better understanding with his new team-mates to emerge in time. "We have done a lot of work this week in relation to that as well. I am sure he is going to be fine. He is a very smart, intuitive player."

Perhaps a little "scruffy" - as Gary Neville put it on co-commentary for Sky Sports. But Arsenal have enough class and cuteness elsewhere in their squad. Now they have the hammer as well as the scalpel, cutting through teams should be more straightforward.

Garner is Everton's real hero

One of football's classic lines came courtesy of Hector Enrique, the Argentina midfielder who stabbed the ball in the direction of Diego Maradona prior to his 'Goal of the Century' against England at the 1986 World Cup. "With a pass like that, how could he miss?"

James Garner's strike against Brighton was not exactly Maradona dancing through the opposition from inside his own half but, unlike Enrique, much of the credit for this goal has gone to Jack Grealish for rolling the ball into his path. Let's give Garner his flowers too.

It was not just that his tremendous strike sealed the 2-0 victory for Everton in the first Premier League game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Garner's goal came in a game in which he was filling in at left-back, given the daunting task of marking Yankuba Minteh.

Image: James Garner's minutes by position for Everton in the Premier League

Putting that matter to Moyes afterwards, he replied: "Probably the biggest thing for me is getting a result today when we have got half a botched team out in some ways. We have got players missing who would be in. We are having to play players out of position."

He added: "We have been struggling probably since the end of last season, all through the summer and we still are now. So, Jimmy Garner's performance was fabulous because I thought he played well on Monday night as well. I thought he did a great job."

Garner stuck to his task and gave Grealish plenty of support too. No Everton player had more touches than he did, feeding the ball to the England winger and often playing simple passes to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in what looks like a promising combination.

Without Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite, Moyes has had to turn to Garner in yet another different role. His natural position is in midfield but needs must. "His versatility is so important to us," said Moyes.

"He has got the ability to score, he always has had, and he got a good goal. It is good because he is really a midfield player so to get his first goal on the board today is great. We want our midfield players to start getting much more goals." Even from left-back.

Truffert excels for Bournemouth

Speaking of left-backs, Bournemouth have found another one following the sale of Milos Kerkez to Liverpool. Adrien Truffert, the 23-year-old France international signed from Rennes, delivered another strong performance on his home debut against Wolves.

Neville had already picked out Truffert as his one to watch this season on Monday Night Football after an adventurous display against Liverpool - in a game in which Kerkez was hooked by his new club. He looked a threat going forward in the win over Wolves too.

Truffert has made 17 overlapping runs already this season, six more than any other player in the Premier League. Remarkably, he has also made the second most underlapping runs. Whenever Bournemouth have the ball out wide, he is going to go. The ideal replacement.

Image: Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert has made the most overlapping runs so far this season

