Max Beier: Brentford considering move for Borussia Dortmund forward which could allow Yoane Wissa to join Newcastle

Brentford are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund's Max Beier.

There has been no approach to Dortmund yet, though, and he is one several forward players Brentford are looking at.

Brentford are in the market for someone who plays predominantly off the left-hand side to potentially replace Newcastle target Yoane Wissa. The Bees want a replacement secured before letting Wissa go.

Beier can play anywhere across the front line but has mostly been a centre-forward at Dortmund. He is someone of long-term interest to Brentford, who tried to sign him last summer.

The 22-year-old Germany international signed for Dortmund instead and made 46 appearances last term, most of which were off the bench. He was also left on the bench for Dortmund's opening Bundesliga game against St Pauli.

Dortmund are getting closer to an agreement with Wolves for striker Fabio Silva and, if they sign him, it may limit Beier's game-time further.

Will Wissa still be a Brentford player come next week?

Speaking on Monday, Keith Andrews said he "fully expects" Wissa to still be a Brentford player after the summer transfer window closes.

The forward has not played for the Bees this season, as speculation around his future continues to swirl.

"It's very similar, stroke the exact same, as where we were pre-Villa," he said in a press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of playing Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports+.

"He won't be involved [vs Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup]. Again, it's just a decision based around what I feel is best for the group.

"The focus is on the group tomorrow. Yoane won't be involved. As far as I'm concerned, there's been no movement in any way and I fully expect Yoane to be here come next Tuesday."

Asked if Wissa would be able to be reintegrated into the squad if he does not leave west London, Andrews added: "That's the plan. If I didn't think it would be, my stance on it would probably be different.

"We've got a phenomenal group of players and staff that has been built over numerous years, where there's a real culture of togetherness, a real underpinning of respect throughout the building.

"People walk in and they feel that. Anybody that's not attached to the football club can sense the club is run in a certain way."

