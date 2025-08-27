Premier League transfers: Who could sign before Deadline Day in summer window? Every club's transfer targets assessed

Here are all the potential deals, both in and out, that could be completed before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

ARSENAL

Positions still looking at: Centre-back

Arsenal in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the signing of Piero Hincapie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South American football expert Tim Vickery explains what Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie could add to Arsenal and why he may be better suited to Liverpool

Mikel Arteta is also looking to move out Reiss Nelson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sambi Lokonga, and Jakub Kiwior in the final week of the window.

Porto are confident of finalising an initial loan deal for Kiwior with a £22.4m obligation to buy.

ASTON VILLA

Positions still looking at: Striker and No 10.

Aston Villa are looking at potential loan signings including Nicolas Jackson and Marco Asensio to improve the attack.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gives his view on Nicolas Jackson's future at Stamford Bridge

Although they have solved any PSR issues, they need to sell more to make any costly permanent additions.

Villa do not want to sell any first-team stars such as Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins nor John McGinn despite interest from elsewhere.

BRENTFORD

Positions still looking at: Left-winger

Brentford are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund's Max Beier as they pursue potential replacements for Yoane Wissa.

Image: Yoane Wissa has not featured in a matchday squad for Brentford this season - but did return to training last week after falling out with the club over rejected bids from Newcastle

Brentford are braced for further bids from Newcastle for Wissa, who wants the move.

There could also be other movement at Brentford but they are not actively looking at any other position.

BRIGHTON

Positions still looking at: None specifically.

Brighton are open to letting Facundo Bounanotte go on loan again, while Jeremy Sarmiento and Abdallah Sima could also potentially depart.

Carlos Baleba is staying and Fabian Hurzeler is also confident of keeping Matt O'Riley amid interest from Juventus.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Even before the start of the Premier League season Fabian Hurzeler said he was "very confident" of keeping Carlos Baleba at Brighton - before he went on to start both league games to date

BOURNEMOUTH

Positions still looking at: Centre-back, striker, goalkeeper

Bournemouth are in the market for a versatile centre-back that can also cover at full-back, with Chelsea's Axel Disasi one of interest.

Other players could leave Bournemouth before the deadline such as Hamed Traore, and a number of European teams have made contact with the Cherries.

BURNLEY

Positions still looking at: Centre-back, right-back, centre-midfielder and striker.

Burnley are still looking to strengthen in four positions, but their preference is to bring players in on loan or on free transfers.

CHELSEA

Positions still looking at: Winger and No 10.

Chelsea want to sign Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons this week if a number of their forward players leave.

Those include Nicholas Jackson, Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Tyrique George.

Bayern Munich have held talks with Chelsea about signing Jackson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Nicolas Jackson was available to play against West Ham last week - but said he would not feature for the club amid uncertainty over his future

AS Roma sporting director Ricky Massara has held talks with Chelsea and the representatives of George.

Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez is another long-term Chelsea target.

In other areas the club are looking to move out Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi and David Datro Fofana.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Positions looking at: No 10, winger, central-midfield and centre-back.

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal with Villarreal for Yeremy Pino who is seen as a replacement for Eberechi Eze.

This is after Palace's negotiations with Leicester over Bilal El Khannouss collapsed.

Palace are in talks with Arsenal over the permanent signing of forward Reiss Nelson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner warned the club were in danger of relegation if they do not replace departing players in this transfer window

Other players they are keen on include Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher, Hwang-Hee Chan and Christos Tzolis.

Marc Guehi could leave Crystal Palace if they sign a replacement, but there have been no new approaches from Liverpool yet.

Crystal Palace have approached Manchester City about signing Manuel Akanji as one possible option.

EVERTON

Positions looking at: Right-back, defensive midfielder and striker

Everton have agreed loan terms with Sevilla for Nathan Patterson - but the deal will not progress until a replacement is signed.

Lyon's Ainsley Maitland Niles, Barcelona's Hector Fort and Norwich's Kellen Fisher are among the right-back options Everton are looking at.

They have also been linked with a number of midfielders including Tomas Soucek and Hayden Hackney - though Middlesbrough have made it clear he is not for sale.

FULHAM

Positions still looking at: Striker, winger and centre-midfielder

Fulham have still not signed an outfield player and an unhappy Marco Silva still wants two new wingers, an attacking central midfielder and striker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marco Silva talked to Sky Sports News about Fulham's 'light' squad and the importance of more new signings

They remain in talks for Kevin at Shakhtar Donetsk and are one of the clubs interested in Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Palmeiras are expected to bid for Andreas Pereira after he was left out of Sunday's draw with Manchester United.

Young winger Martial Godo could also go. Fulham have been considering a bid from Coventry City.

LEEDS

Positions still looking at: Winger and No 10

Leeds want a versatile forward, with Dilane Bakwa one of interest, while No 10 also wants strengthening.

They are among the clubs to have made enquiries about Bilal El Khannouss.

James Justin's arrival is expected to open the door for Isaac Schmidt to depart, while Largie Ramazani is also set to join Valencia on loan.

Patrick Bamford and Illan Meslier do not figure in Daniel Farke's plans so they could be late movers.

LIVERPOOL

Positions still looking at: Forward and centre-back

Liverpool remain interested in Alexander Isak as they wait for Newcastle to agree to sell the striker.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Arne Slot responded to questions over the club's pursuit of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, after a £110m bid was turned down earlier in the window

The club also still want to sign Marc Guehi and Crystal Palace are looking for replacements.

Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas are also attracting interest from other clubs.

Youngster James McConnell is expected to join Ajax on loan for the season.

MAN CITY

Positions looking at: Goalkeeper and right-back.

Manchester City's intention remains to keep Ederson and James Trafford as their goalkeepers beyond the deadline.

However, with Ederson into his final year and serious interest from Galatasaray, they are making contingency plans, including PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

They have also been looking at the right-back position all summer.

MAN UTD

Positions still looking at: Goalkeeper and central-midfielder.

Manchester United still have four wantaway players: Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim says the likes of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Jadon Sancho will remain at the club unless their transfer value is met. The Man Utd manager went on to say that he would be happy to reintegrate them into the squad should they stay

Manchester United and Napoli remain in talks over the permanent aspect of an initial loan move for Rasmus Hojlund.

Roma appear to still be interested in Sancho while Real Betis are still pushing for Antony.

There are also players of interest to other clubs so exits cannot be ruled out for Kobbie Mainoo and Andre Onana.

United remain in talks with Royal Antwerp about adding goalkeeper Senne Lammens to the squad and another midfielder cannot be ruled out.

HNK Rijeka have made a loan offer for young United winger Ethan Williams.

NEWCASTLE

Positions still looking at: Striker

Alexander Isak's situation will continue to dominate the final few days of the window, with Liverpool still keen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Nicolas Jackson was available to play against West Ham last week - but said he would not feature for the club amid uncertainty over his future

Newcastle are preparing to make a new £60m bid for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, although he is said to be a replacement for Callum Wilson.

Wolves want to find a replacement if they are to negotiate his sale.

Newcastle have also been interested in Yoane Wissa as Wilson's replacement but Brentford also want a replacement first.

Nicholas Jackson is believed to be another option Newcastle have been looking at this summer.

NOTTM FOREST

Positions still looking at: Winger, right-back and left-back

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa - but other clubs could become involved.

Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona, who can play both right and left-back, remains one of three full-back options the club are working on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid ongoing transfer comings and goings Nottm Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo fended off rumours about his own future by saying it was "absurd" he wanted to leave the club

Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Leicester for left-back Viktor Kristiansen.

Jota Silva is a player that could leave the City Ground before the deadline. Sporting have shown interest.

SUNDERLAND

Positions still looking at: Left-sided centre-back and striker.

Sunderland have been trying for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi and the player is keen on the move.

They see him as the final piece of the jigsaw for their backline and are also in the market for a striker in the final days of the window.

TOTTENHAM

Positions looking at: No 10, winger and centre-back

Tottenham are still prioritising a No 10 but Como's Nico Paz looks unlikely due to Real Madrid's financial interests in the player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank left little to the imagination about the requirements for new signings at Tottenham after Eberechi Eze turned down the club to sign for Arsenal

Winger targets include Monaco's Magnes Akliouche and Manchester City's Savinho among others.

Another new centre-back has also not been ruled out.

Yves Bissouma is in talks to leave for Galatasaray while defender Luka Vuskovic could go on loan if another defender comes in.

WEST HAM

Positions still looking at: Left-sided centre-back, defensive midfielder, striker and goalkeeper.

Soungoutou Magassa is scheduled to undergo a medical with West Ham ahead of a £17.3m move from Monaco.

West Ham are looking at multiple midfielders and have also approached Nottingham Forest about loaning Ibrahim Sangare.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Sky Sports FC, West Ham fan Russ Budden gave his views on Jarrod Bowen's confrontation with his own fans after their Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves

Other players of interest include Strasbourg's Junior Mwanga, Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney, Southampton's Matheus Fernandes and Bayer Leverkusen's Aleix Garcia.

The club are also back in talks to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, though Botafogo want to agree a much higher fee than the £6m West Ham are prepared to pay if the loan becomes permanent.

Reports claim Everton have bid for Tomas Soucek while there could be late interest in Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham are one of three London clubs interested in Raheem Sterling on loan.

Marseille are in talks over the signing of West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri.

WOLVES

Positions looking at: Forward, centre-midfielder and left-sided centre-back

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a £22.8m deal for striker Fabio Silva.

Wolves also intend to keep Jorgen Strand Larsen amid multiple bids from Newcastle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fresh from seeing a £55m bid from Newcastle rejected, Jorgen Strand Larsen scored two in two minutes to give Wolves the win in their Carabao Cup clash with West Ham

Wolves have agreed an initial loan deal for Girona's Ladislav Krejci who can cover both centre-back and defensive midfield.

CELTIC

Celtic are closing in on the signings of Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Marcelo Saracchi.

But Pisa are closing in on another of their targets in Calvin Stengs, according to Sky in Italy.

Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame has agreed terms on a four-year deal with Aberdeen.

RANGERS

Rangers boss Russell Martin says Hamza Igamane is close to leaving the club after Lille's bid was accepted.