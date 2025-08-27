Man Utd 4-0 PSV: Elisabeth Terland scores hat-trick as Marc Skinner's side move closer to Champions League qualifcation

Elisabeth Terland's hat-trick propelled Manchester United one step forward in their Champions League qualifying campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven.

The Norway international scored in the seventh, 53rd and 63rd minute in Stockholm, where Celin Bizet-Donnum also added a first-half goal.

United, who finished third in last season's Women's Super League, entered the competition in this second qualifying round semi-final, and will now take on the winner of Hammarby vs Metalist Kharkiv on Saturday.

The winners of that match enter the league path of the third qualifying round, while the losers will drop into UEFA's new Women's Europa Cup.

Image: Man Utd still face another two qualifying rounds to make it to the Champions League proper

United forced PSV into an early mistake from their high press, empowering Lisa Naalsund to tee up Terland for the opener.

Summer signing Julia Zigiotti Olme then clipped a post from Terland's squared pass, and there were a pair of chances for Ella Toone before the Norwegian striker had the ball in the back of the net again, latterly ruled out for offside.

It was not long before United scored for a second time, orchestrated by Bizet-Donnum, who won the ball back before eventually working it to Toone via Anna Samberg's cross.

The England midfielder's initial shot was saved, but Bizet-Donnum was the fastest to react and lifted the ball beyond goalkeeper Moon Biegel Esteves in the 32nd minute.

PSV started the second half strongly before Terland made it 3-0 after more loose defending from the Dutch outfit allowed Toone to intervene and slip a perfectly-weighted pass for the Norwegian striker to finish clinically.

Terland then grabbed her hat-trick and put the contest out of reach with an excellent finish after playing a one-two with Toone before slotting the ball past Biegel Esteves.

Man Utd need Champions League to prove progress

Image: Man Utd have never made it to the Champions League group stages before

Analysis by Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

Qualifying for the Champions League proper has long been a Manchester United mission - and remains a necessary part of their evolution under Marc Skinner.

They feel as if they made decent strides last year but to continue to progress, attract top talent in the market, and mix it regularly with the WSL's best, they have to be competing in Europe's elite competition.

There will be some relief after overcoming a potential banana skin in PSV, who finished runners-up in the Dutch league last year. But in UEFA's elaborate qualification process, United still need to win on Saturday, and then enter a two-legged third qualifying-round tie in September.

If they do make it to the Champions League proper it will be well earned. And a significant breakthrough in the club's growing ambition to be viewed among the game's top-tier teams.