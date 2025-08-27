Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer news: Newcastle expected to make improved offer for Wolves striker after £55m bid rejected

Newcastle are expected to make an improved offer worth £60m for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves rejected a second offer worth £55m from the Magpies after the 25-year-old scored two late goals to beat West Ham 3-2 to reach the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

No improved offer has gone in yet. The first offer of £50m was rejected on Monday.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira admitted after the win against West Ham that "every player has a price" in the post-match press conference.

However, Wolves' position is that he is not for sale in this window, especially with such little time to find a Premier League-ready replacement.

Wolves paid £23m for Strand Larsen earlier this summer, after his loan deal at Molineux became an obligation to buy, following certain playing criteria being met.

