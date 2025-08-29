 Skip to content
Breaking

Jose Mourinho: Manager leaves Fenerbahce after just over a year following Champions League qualifier loss to Benfica

Jose Mourinho has left Fenerbahce after 14 months in the role; The 62-year-old departs following the 1-0 defeat to Benfica in their Champions League qualifier; Fenerbahce have played two games in this season's Super Lig having finished second last season

Friday 29 August 2025 09:15, UK

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE - MARCH 06: Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho during a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg match between Fenerbahce SK and Rangers at the Ulker Stadium, on March 06, 2025, in Istanbul, Turkiye. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Image: Jose Mourinho has left Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has left his role as manager of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The decision comes after Fenerbahce lost 1-0 to Benfica in their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

A statement from the club read: "Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career."

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and finished second to Galatasaray in the Super Lig last season.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 62-year-old, who had previously managed Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, leaves two league games into the new season, with Fenerbahce undefeated so far.

The news arrives hours after another former Man Utd boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was relieved from his role at Besiktas after his side suffered a second-leg defeat in their UEFA Conference League play-off with Swiss side Lausanne.

Also See:

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract