Jose Mourinho: Manager leaves Fenerbahce after just over a year following Champions League qualifier loss to Benfica

Jose Mourinho has left his role as manager of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The decision comes after Fenerbahce lost 1-0 to Benfica in their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

A statement from the club read: "Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career."

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June 2024 and finished second to Galatasaray in the Super Lig last season.

The 62-year-old, who had previously managed Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, leaves two league games into the new season, with Fenerbahce undefeated so far.

The news arrives hours after another former Man Utd boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was relieved from his role at Besiktas after his side suffered a second-leg defeat in their UEFA Conference League play-off with Swiss side Lausanne.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

