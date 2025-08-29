Mateus Fernandes transfer news: West Ham complete £42m deal to sign midfielder from Southampton

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Mateus Fernandes from Southampton.

The Hammers will pay an initial fee of £38m plus £4m in add-ons for the 21-year-old.

Fernandes has signed a five-year deal at the club.

Speaking in a statement released by the club, Fernandes said: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited to play for West Ham. I think it's a big step for me.

"It's a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.

"I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football. I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day."

Fernandes made 36 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton last season, scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Potter: Fernandes brings new dimensions to the squad

West Ham boss Graham Potter has outlined how delighted the club are to secure the services of Fernandes. "Mateus is a young player who has made impressive progress in the early part of his career, and we are delighted to have secured his signing," said Potter.

"He gained valuable experience in the Premier League last year with Southampton and is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build and develop at the club.

"We believe that his attributes and strengths will bring a different dimension to the squad and, from speaking to him, I know that he can't wait to get started here.

"He has shown great maturity and character for someone so young, and we look forward to seeing his continued progress and impact at West Ham United."

