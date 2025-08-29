Russell Martin: Rangers boss not worried about 'outside noise' insisting he is 'enjoying' his time at the Premiership club

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is not focusing on "outside noise" after a turbulent start to his Ibrox tenure, insisting he is "enjoying" his time in Glasgow.

The Ibrox board have backed the under-fire boss after their humiliating 6-0 thrashing by Club Brugge, and he will be in charge for Sunday's Old Firm game against Celtic, live on Sky Sports.

Fans in the away end in Belgium were heard calling for him to leave the club after just 84 days in charge.

The club's fan advisory board have since called for Martin to be replaced, irrespective of Sunday's result against Celtic.

"I'm enjoying it," Martin said. "It might surprise you to say that, but I am. I don't think this job is for the timid.

"I knew that when I took it, we could have chosen a different job.

"It was probably a bit easier in terms of the demands and the noise that comes with it, but it's just not my job to speculate or worry about what people outside here think.

"My job is to worry about what the people in here think, to work with them every single day as much as we can and to be really clear on what we want and really demanding of the players and the staff.

Image: Rangers were humiliated in Belgium

"It's got me in this position in the first place. I now can't be influenced or swayed by outside noise.

"Also, when you grow up and have to experience many tough things you realise a bit of perspective and gratitude that means actually, this is football.

"It means so much for everyone, but there's a lot of tougher things to endure. Now we have to make sure that we win as many games as we can."

Image: Rangers could fall nine points behind Celtic after four games

Rangers have won three of their 10 matches under Martin, who has made the worst start as a permanent manager at the club.

His side have drawn all three Scottish Premiership matches, and a defeat on Sunday would leave them nine points adrift of their rivals.

Asked if Sunday's game against Celtic had extra significance given Rangers' start to the season, he added: "This game is always going to be important for anyone.

"The manner of defeat makes everything feel terrible. We've qualified for Europa League, we have a chance to put things right on Sunday.

"I think the noise is the loudest I've ever had to deal with as a coach or a player, but you have to accept that being here and I knew it was going to be the case.

"That is what it is. It doesn't affect the work. We have to be really driven and focused on Sunday now and it's really as simple as that."

Does Raskin have a future at Rangers?

Martin has insisted there has not been a breakdown in his relationship with Nico Raskin, amid speculation he could leave the club before Monday's transfer deadline.

The Belgium international did not start against Club Brugge but has trained ahead of Sunday's game.

"Everyone's here, everyone's available, and the squad and the team will be picked on what we think is the best way to win the game," the former Southampton boss added.

"Nico is in training today.

"The whole squad is here, things can change, transfer window's open, so I can't tell you anyone's going to definitely be in the squad or not.

Asked if there has been a breakdown in his relationship with Raskin, he added: "I'd describe my relationship with all the players, all the staff as honest, open. I don't think you can have anything else apart from that,"

"There's not a breakdown in any relationships here. If it's honest and open, there can't be a breakdown in any relationships."