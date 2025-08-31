PGMOL acknowledges VAR was wrong to intervene for Fulham's disallowed goal vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

The PGMOL has acknowledged that VAR made a mistake in intervening in Fulham's disallowed goal at Chelsea on Saturday.

Michael Salisbury, the VAR at Stamford Bridge, has been stood down from his involvement in Sunday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal following the incident.

King's first-half strike was ruled out after referee Rob Jones was instructed by Salisbury to review footage of Rodrigo Muniz's contact with Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up, sparking a furious reaction from Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Sky Sports News understands the decision was not in line with the principle of 'referee's call', and did not meet the high bar required for intervention, which should only be for clear and obvious errors.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb contacted Fulham on Saturday, and a decision was taken then to replace Salisbury with John Brooks for Sunday's game at Anfield.

Fulham have declined to comment after they were approached by Sky Sports News

'Poor, poor call' - how managers and pundits reacted

"Unbelievable decision, unbelievable," said Fulham boss Marco Silva in his post-match press conference. "I am not in the best mood to [talk about it] but it was unbelievable how the goal was disallowed."

When asked if he had spoken to the referee after full-time about the decision to disallow the goal, Silva added: "No, I did not speak with him. I spoke with him at half-time to try to understand why the goal was disallowed.

"I would love to explain many things. The first goal - eight minutes extra time. After the first corner it was already nine minutes. It is time to stop the game. That is the rules.

"I asked the referee and he said because we lost time. But I checked the eight minutes. The game didn't stop.

"It's very difficult. I make mistakes, the referee makes mistakes, but when it is black or white, we cannot see something that is not there."

Speaking on on Soccer Saturday, former Premier League referee Mike Dean questioned the intervention of VAR.

"I do not think it is a foul, it should stand. I do not know where else the attacker can put his foot. He has taken a long time over this Rob [Jones].

"Rob has been sucked in by the VAR [Michael Salisbury], he has just landed on his foot, which can only go in one place, it is a poor, poor call.

"The VAR should just stay out of it, it is not clear and obvious error, but he did not have the nerve to stick with the on-field decision, he panicked, it is just not a foul at all. I do not know anybody who would say that was a foul."

However, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said it was "clear" that Muniz fouled Chalobah in the build-up to King's disallowed goal, with the penalty also the correct decision in his view.

Speaking in his press conference after the game, Maresca said: "I review both actions. From my point of view, their player kicked our player and then the second one, it is handball.

"It is quite clear that it is a foul. I am very happy in general, today I was not happy after the first half. We didn't play on the ball and were not good enough in duels."