Alexander Isak transfer news: Liverpool set to sign striker from Newcastle in British-record deal on Deadline Day

Liverpool and Newcastle have agreed a British-record transfer for Alexander Isak.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will pay a fixed fee of £125m for the striker, who is now expected to complete his move to Anfield on Deadline Day.

Isak is expected to sign a six-year deal with Liverpool and begin his medical on Monday morning.

The deal eclipses the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool had a bid of £110m plus add-ons rejected for Isak at the start of August as Newcastle were unwilling to sell their star man without certain conditions being met.

Their stance was that they were holding out for £150m, however that softened in recent weeks as Isak refused to train or play with his Newcastle team-mates in an attempt to force a move.

Finding a successor to Isak was another key in Newcastle accepting Liverpool's offer for Isak.

The club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for up to £69m opened the door for Liverpool to make their move for Isak.

Newcastle are also trying to sign a striker to replace Callum Wilson, who left on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

They have seen multiple bids rejected for Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves' Jorgen Strand-Larsen this summer.

Newcastle target Wissa sensationally demanded to be sold by Brentford on Deadline Day eve.

Newcastle have had multiple offers rejected for Wissa this summer, and the striker has taken to Instagram to reveal his frustrations at a move not materialising as he pushes for a switch to the Magpies before Monday's 7pm deadline.

Brentford are not commenting on Wissa's bombshell statement.

Sky Sports News has also not seen evidence of the written assurances Wissa speaks of in his statement.

