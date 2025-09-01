Jadon Sancho transfer news: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Manchester United forward on loan
Aston Villa are set to take Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho on loan; Man Utd hold the option of a further year on Sancho's contract which is in its final year; it is understood that Villa will pay a loan fee and 80 per cent of the player's wages
Monday 1 September 2025 10:56, UK
Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for forward Jadon Sancho.
It is understood that Villa will pay a loan fee and 80 per cent of the player's wages during his time at Villa Park.
Sancho has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.
More to follow shortly....
