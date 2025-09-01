Randal Kolo Muani transfer news: Tottenham agree Deadline Day deal to sign PSG forward on loan

Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan.

Spurs are set to sign the France international on a straight loan with no option or obligation included yet.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, where he scored 10 goals in 22 games across all competitions.

Image: Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus

Sky Sports News had reported Spurs were aiming to sign a left-winger before Monday's 7pm deadline, and the versatile Kolo Muani can cover all positions across the front line.

He has been out of favour at PSG and looked set to be heading back to Juventus this summer, but a deal collapsed allowing Spurs to sign him.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 in a £76.4m deal, is now set to become Spurs' eighth signing this summer.

Kolo Muani to add extra cover amid Solanke injury

Kolo Muani's potential signing comes with an injury concern over striker Dominic Solanke.

Solanke missed Saturday's 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth with an ankle injury, which had also disrupted his pre-season.

It is the latest fitness blow for Spurs boss Thomas Frank, with James Maddison sidelined for the majority of the season while Dejan Kulusevski faces a battle to play again in 2025, but Spurs hope Solanke can return for their trip to West Ham on September 13.

"I'm hopeful that he will be back after the international break," Frank said.

"Sometimes, you know, we just take a little bit longer time. It's not like he re-injured it again.

"So, you can say if you have a muscle injury, then you can maybe re-injure, it's nothing to do with that.

"It's not progressing as quick as we hoped for, but we are still positive that it can be solved in the next two weeks."

The absence of Solanke left Frank bereft of attacking alternatives for the visit of Bournemouth, especially with new £51m signing Xavi Simons not registered in time.