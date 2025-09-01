Randal Kolo Muani transfer news: Tottenham complete loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward

Tottenham have completed the Deadline Day loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old France international joins on a straight loan with no obligation or option to buy.

Spurs were looking to boost their attack following the departure of captain Heung-Min Son, with James Maddison also out injured due to an ACL injury.

Kolo Muani will wear the No 39 shirt at the club and joins Dutch attacking midfielder Xavi Simons as a late recruit in the summer transfer window.

Mohammed Kudus, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha make up the other names from the first summer transfer window of the Thomas Frank era.

Kolo Muani's minutes were limited at PSG last season and spent the second half of last season at Juventus, where he scored eight goals in 16 Serie A appearances.

He joined PSG in 2023 after the French club agreed a £77.7m (€90m) deal with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kolo Muani: I am proud to join Tottenham

Kolo Muani outlined his pride at joining Tottenham after the Deadline-Day deal was completed.

"I'm really happy and very proud to be at such a great club. I can't wait to meet my team-mates, all the fans and to get out on the pitch," he told the official club website.

"I know what the coach expects from me. I will fight hard for the shirt, the club and the fans. I will give everything for this team."

Frank: Kolo Muani gives us a different option

Frank also spoke in the official club statement confirming the arrival of the France international, where he outlined how Kolo Muani will offer Tottenham something different in the final third to go alongside their other attacking options.

Frank added: "Randal is a quality player who has proven himself over a number of years, playing for big teams in the Champions League and also with good experience for the France national team.

"He's a good age, in the prime of his career, has good qualities that will suit both us and the Premier League, and gives us a different option in the final third being able to play out wide and through the middle.

"We are all excited for what Randal can add to the squad, and I'm looking forward to working with him."

