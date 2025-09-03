World Cup qualifiers: Scotland's Ryan Christie says team 'desperate' to make tournament - 'We've put a pressure on ourselves'

After inspiring Scotland to their first major tournament qualification in 23 years, Ryan Christie famously broke down in tears when speaking to Sky Sports in 2020.

Five years on, the Bournemouth midfielder has represented his country at two European Championships, amassed over 100 appearances in the English Premier League, and could earn his 60th Scotland cap against Denmark on Friday.

But there's something missing: a World Cup appearance.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

If qualification for the Euros in an empty stadium in Belgrade can trigger the waterworks, how would Christie react to World Cup qualification at a sold-out Hampden Park?

"Floods of tears again, I'm sure. Hopefully this time not on camera," joked the former Celtic man.

"I think everybody knows how desperate we are to qualify for the World Cup. It is probably the one thing left that this generation of players wants to do and tick off the list."

Image: Ryan Christie scored Scotland's opener against Serbia as they qualified for Euro 2020

Scotland begin their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign on Friday in Denmark before facing Belarus behind closed doors in Hungary on Monday.

This time it feels different; there's an expectation to deliver, and an acceptance that time is running out.

Steve Clarke's contract is up at the end of the year, with no indication from the head coach that he plans to stay on. The nation's key players aren't getting any younger either - Andy Robertson is 31, John McGinn is 30, and Scott McTominay is 28.

So is it really now or never for Clarke's Scotland?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland head coach Steve Clarke discusses the 'pressure' and 'excitement' as he bids to lead the men's side to the World Cup for the first time since 1998

"I don't think we feel a pressure from the outside," added Christie.

"I think we've probably put a pressure on ourselves as a squad because we know the achievements we've had up to now and how good we can be as a team. I think everybody feels that.

"That's why with certain results in the past, when it doesn't go our way, we get even more frustrated than usual.

"When I was younger, it wasn't something we were blessed to see much; Scotland qualifying for anything, especially not the World Cup. To be part of a team that did that would be pretty special.

"It would be a massive, massive achievement for everyone who's been involved in this journey so far. It's six massive games, six cup finals if you will. I think we go into it in a good place because we know how much we want it."

Image: Scotland lost to Greece in the Nations League earlier this year

It's not going to be easy, though. Top seeds Denmark are of course favourites to claim the group's only automatic qualification spot, and third seeds Greece have already won 3-0 at Hampden in the Nations League earlier this year.

Belarus complete the four-team group, with all six group matches taking place over the next three months. Second place will only be good enough for a play-off.

"There's a belief there because you look at the squad and there's obviously guys that are playing at a really high level, but some younger guys coming in as well that maybe add an extra spark into the squad too," continued Christie.

"The feeling of being at the Euros and seeing what it means to the country and to the fans gives you so much want to do it again for this them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has told Sky Sports News that Scotland boss Steve Clarke is fully focused on World Cup qualification, as he refused to be drawn on his long-term future

"The World Cup's a massive tournament, a massive occasion. We know how much everybody in this country would love to see us go there, so it's up to us to try and make that happen.

"We're in a great place just now and have been over the last few years where everybody's pulling in the same direction.

"I don't think we had that when I first joined the Scotland set-up with the national team. It's a nice place to be and that will only help us in this qualifying campaign.

"These boys have now been on a four, five, six-year journey together. It does almost feel like a separate club occasion when you come away and see all the boys again. The gaffer over his tenure has been superb at keeping the core players together and getting success along the way.

"That has obviously helped us with the confidence and belief side of things. We believe we are a country that can qualify and pick up big results against big teams."

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Nottingham Forest), Liam Kelly (Rangers).

Defenders: Grant Hanley (Hibernian), Jack Hendry (Al Etiffaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers), Max Johnston (Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (Dinamo Zagreb), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Ben Gannon Doak (Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Udinese).

Forwards: Che Adams (Torino), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Lyndon Dykes (Birmingham), George Hirst (Ipswich).