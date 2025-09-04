Sonia Bompastor exclusive: Chelsea boss ready to evolve as she targets more success with Blues

An unbeaten domestic season and a treble was quite the first year in English football for Sonia Bompastor, but one the eve of the new campaign, she’s not ready for Chelsea’s domestic dominance to end just yet.

Bompastor stepped into Emma Hayes' shoes at Chelsea effortlessly last season, delivering a sixth successive Women's Super League title to west London. The Blues added FA Cup and League Cup glory to the title and they also became the first team in the WSL's 22-game era to go a whole campaign without defeat.

However, for Bompastor, whose side open their title defence against Man City live on Sky Sports on Friday, it's in the past now as she looks to build on the foundations of last season's success.

"I had, and we had as a club, an incredible summer," Bompastor told Sky Sports. "It was a really good time to reflect, and it was extremely important for us to do that as a club.

"In terms of results, we were really happy with that first season. It's important for us to realise that it wasn't an easy one because the club was in a transitional moment, and being able to win a treble, winning all the domestic trophies, was a great achievement.

"But now we are back to a new season. Everything is new again and we need to compete against good teams in the most competitive league, and we are ready for that."

Bompastor in 'better place' with Chelsea this year

Image: Bompastor believes she is in a better position heading into her second season in charge at Chelsea

This time last year, there was a perception that Chelsea's dominance could be under threat.

Bompastor was new in the job after replacing the iconic Hayes, who had overseen five successive WSL titles, but the former Lyon boss hit the ground running as they went on to add a sixth, and in a warning to Chelsea's rivals this year, she feels she's in a much better position to implement her style further this season.

"I'm in a much better place from last season," she said.

"I remember the media day from last year and I didn't know anyone. I was new for everyone, and everyone was new for me and for that reason, I feel more comfortable now and I know more about the club, the league and the competition. In that aspect, I am in a better place.

"In terms of the team, last season was about making sure the players understood our game model, our gameplans on game day, and now I feel like we can go further in terms of details on the way we want to play.

Image: Chelsea Women celebrate winning the WSL title with a trophy lift at Stamford Bridge

"We want to perform, but we also want to keep the same mentality," she added.

"The mentality is really special in this club. We have this winning mentality and that is what made the difference last season between us and the other clubs. I want to make sure we carry on from that and that we are in a better place.

"It won't be easy, and I know that. When you come in as a new manager into your first season in a new league, everything is new. People are probably not expecting you to do too well and perform in the job as I did, and as we did in the team and the club, but now it is not a surprise anymore.

"Everyone wants to fight and compete against Chelsea, and we need to ready mentally and physically, and tactically and technically to compete."

Bompastor ready for more competition

After Chelsea's FA Cup final win against Man Utd back in May, Bompastor called on the other teams in the WSL to invest over the summer, saying: "come with us."

She insists that Chelsea need competition to find their absolute best and with women's football reaching new milestones this summer, such as the first million-pound player with Arsenal, who are expected to be Chelsea's closest challengers, signing Olivia Smith from Liverpool, the competition is set to grow this season.

And Bompastor is not standing still with Chelsea as she looks to evolve her side this season and avoid complacency.

"It's important for us to evolve," she said. "I have always been a manager where I try to innovate a little bit.

"I don't want the players to be in the comfort zone and the best way to do that is to innovate as a staff.

"We have made some changes to the staff where we have bought in some more knowledge, and it means we are in a better situation to support the players and help them be the best versions of themselves.

"From that, we have been able to make some changes for the players and also in the way we want to work off the pitch with something like video feedback. We are trying to do things a bit differently and I am trying to challenge my players in training, in video sessions and also on game day.

Image: Bompastor and Millie Bright celebrate Chelsea's FA Cup success

"I want to make sure no one is in the comfort zone because that is something that can bring problems."

When asked about what she wants to improve this season, Bompastor added: "We want to keep our winning mentality.

"From the beginning of the season, I want to compete in every competition we are in. I am happy to assume that responsibility because the club is ambitious, I am ambitious, and my players are ambitious.

"It won't be easy but this season we need to make sure we are in a better place in terms of performances. We need to improve our performances from last season.

"It does take time for a manager to implement their game model and to make sure all the players understand it. It's the most difficult thing to implement as a manager. But the players are keen to listen to what we are trying to implement, and they want to be brave on the pitch. This is the mentality I want from them.

"When I talk about having more consistency, it is about our performances and making sure we win the games, which was part of our DNA last season, but also making sure we dominate a bit more in possession and out of possession."

Bompastor: You can pick up a lot of things from watching Euros Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor on keeping a close eye on the Euros:



“The Euros was an interesting time for me as a manager.



“You can pick up on a lot of things that are happening in the women’s game. It’s the highest level of the game in Europe, so it is always good to see how the national teams are playing and seeing what they are trying to do.



“I was happy to see England win the tournament. I would have liked to have seen France go further, having six players in the England squad, I was so pleased for them. They deserved it. The resilience they showed in the tournament was phenomenal.



“For the country, to have back-to-back wins, that is really positive and hopefully we see it have a good impact on the WSL this season.”

'New signings have added energy'

Image: Australia international defender Ellie Carpenter poses for a photo (credit: Chelsea FC)

Another part of that evolution and battle against complacency is the new faces added to the Chelsea squad this summer.

The Blues have refreshed their goalkeeping department with Livia Peng and Becky Spencer joining as competition and cover for England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. Champions League-winning defender Ellie Carpenter and young forward Mara Alber have also boosted Bompastor's squad ahead of the new campaign.

"I am really pleased with the new additions," Bompastor said.

Image: Chelsea are looking to win a seventh straight WSL title

"If you want to maintain your competitiveness and you want to stay competitive in this league, you need to make sure you have depth and also quality and talent to make the difference in the bigger games.

"We are in a good place, and I am happy where the squad is.

"The signings have brought a new energy into the team and that's important. It's great for me to have very talented players but also good personalities, and this Chelsea squad is really special in my mind in that aspect.

"My players are great people as well as players, and that is something I really value."

Image: WSL on Sky Sports

Chelsea's winning mentality will certainly be tested in the WSL season opener on Friday.

It's a mouth-watering start to the season against Man City at Stamford Bridge, but it's one Bompastor, who expects the WSL to be even more competitive this season, and her side are ready to embrace.

"It's a challenge to start with Manchester City," she said.

"However, as competitive people, starting at home at Stamford Bridge with our fans, to play a big game against City, that's what we want.

"Through the summer, clubs have been investing money in their squads and in their facilities and infrastructure for the women's team.

"That's really great because it will bring the competition higher. If you want to be the best version of yourself, you need to have that healthy competition.

"It will be even more difficult to win this season because of that, but here at Chelsea, we are ready to compete."

