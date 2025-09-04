Beth Mead: Arsenal winger to stay with the Gunners despite London City Lionesses offer

Beth Mead will be staying at Arsenal to fight for her place despite a significant offer from London City Lionesses earlier in the transfer window.

Ahead of their debut WSL campaign following promotion last season, London City Lionesses lined up an ambitious move for Mead, a member of England's Euro 2025-winning squad.

Mead is understood to have made her decision to stay at Arsenal weeks ago.

The forward, who also helped Arsenal win the UEFA Women's Champions League last season, is considered a really important part of Renee Slegers' squad.

Sky Sports News understands it would have taken a significant offer for Arsenal to consider selling Mead, 30, who has been with the Gunners since 2017, scoring 78 goals in 225 games.

She has netted 37 times in 74 appearances for England, also winning Euro 2022 and being named player of the tournament after winning the Golden Boot.

Walti leaves Gunners for Juventus

Image: Lia Walti is leaving Arsenal after seven years

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti has announced she is leaving the Gunners on the WSL transfer Deadline Day, with the Swiss midfielder moving to Juventus.

Walti played for Arsenal for seven years, winning one Women's Super League title, two Women's League Cups and the Champions League. She made 183 appearances for the Gunners in that time.

"This is without any doubt one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to take in my life, to leave this football club," Walti said in an emotional statement.

"Arsenal is so much more than a football club for me. It became my home, my second family, my safe place. A place I always wanted to return to.

"And all I have in my heart right now are just beautiful memories I will always keep with me."

