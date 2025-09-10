EA SPORTS FC 26 ratings: Premier League player rankings revealed as Mohammed Salah tops list

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah has been announced as the joint-highest rated player on EA SPORTS FC 26.

Salah will be 91-rated at the beginning of the new game, claiming the top spot for men's ratings for the first time, matching Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.

They are joined by FC Barcelona's midfield duo Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in the 91-rated club as the top women's players.

Meanwhile, in the Women's Super League, Arsenal's Alessia Russo and Manchester City's Bunny Shaw lead the way with respective 89 ratings.

Top 26 rated men's players

Mohamed Salah - 91 RM (Liverpool) Kylian Mbappé - 91 ST (Real Madrid) Ousmane Dembélé - 90 ST (PSG) Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) - 90 CDM (Manchester City) Virgil van Dijk - 90 CB (Liverpool) Jude Bellingham - 90 CAM (Real Madrid) Erling Haaland - 90 ST (Manchester City) Raphael Dias Belloli (Raphinha) - 89 LM (FC Barcelona) Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana (Lamine Yamal) - 89 RM (FC Barcelona) Achraf Hakimi - 89 RB (PSG) Vítor Machado Ferreira (Vitinha) - 89 CM (PSG) Gianluigi Donnarumma - 89 GK (Manchester City) Pedro González López (Pedri) - 89 CM (FC Barcelona) Joshua Kimmich - 89 CDM (FC Bayern Munich) Alisson Ramses Becker (Alisson) - 89 GK (Liverpool) Harry Kane - 89 ST (FC Bayern Munich) Federico Valverde - 89 CM (Real Madrid) Vinícius José de Oliveira Júnior (Vini Jr.) - 89 LW (Real Madrid) Florian Wirtz - 89 CAM (Liverpool) Thibaut Courtois - 89 GK (Real Madrid) Robert Lewandowski - 88 ST (FC Barcelona) Lautaro Martínez - 88 ST (Lombardia FC - Inter Milan) Alexander Isak - 88 ST (Liverpool) Jamal Musiala - 88 CAM (FC Bayern Munich) Gabriel dos S. Magalhães (Gabriel) - 88 CB (Arsenal) Bukayo Saka - 88 RW (Arsenal)

Top 26 women's players

Alexia Putellas Segura (Alexia Putellas) - 91 CM (FC Barcelona) Aitana Bonmatí Conca (Aitana Bonmatí) - 91 CM (FC Barcelona) Caroline Graham Hansen - 90 RW (FC Barcelona) Alessia Russo - 89 ST (Arsenal) María Francesca Caldentey Oliver (Mariona) - 89 CM (Arsenal) Patricia Guijarro Gutiérrez (Patri Guijarro) - 89 CDM (FC Barcelona) Khadija Shaw - 89 ST (Manchester City) María Pilar León Cebrián (Mapi León) - 89 CB (FC Barcelona) Marie Katoto - 88 ST (OL Lyonnes) Kadidiatou Diani - 88 RW (OL Lyonnes) Sophia Wilson - 88 ST (Portland Thorns) Guro Reiten - 88 LM (Chelsea) Ewa Pajor - 88 ST (FC Barcelona) Christiane Endler - 88 GK (OL Lyonnes) Débora C. de Oliveira (Debinha) - 88 CAM (KC Current) Irene Paredes Hernández (Irene Paredes) - 88 CB (FC Barcelona) Chloe Kelly - 87 RM (Arsenal) Lindsey Heaps - 87 CAM (OL Lyonnes) Lucy Bronze - 87 RB (Chelsea) Rose Lavelle - 87 CM (Gotham FC) Sakina Karchaoui - 87 CM (PSG) Leah Williamson - 87 CB (Arsenal) Beth Mead - 87 RM (Arsenal) Mallory Swanson - 87 LM (Chicago Stars FC) Ada Hegerberg - 87 ST (OL Lyonnes) Lauren Hemp - 87 LW (Manchester City)

What about Ronaldo and Messi!?

Don't worry, both players feature on the game. Cristiano Ronaldo will be 85-rated upon the release of EA FC 26, while Lionel Messi is rated at 86.

Your team's EAFC player ratings revealed!

