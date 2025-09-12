Man City vs Man Utd: Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford, Altay Bayindir and Senne Lammens give both sides shared dilemma in Manchester derby

New arrivals and major errors have led to goalkeeping dilemmas on both sides of Manchester ahead of the derby at the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

In the blue corner, Champions League winner and Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Pep Guardiola's squad, throwing James Trafford's spot in the starting line-up into question despite only signing from Burnley in July.

In the red corner, Senne Lammens' £18.2m arrival from Royal Antwerp on Deadline Day sealed the immediate future of Andre Onana after a catalogue of high-profile mistakes, with a move to Trabzonspor now confirmed for the Cameroon international. The starting role at Old Trafford is now up for grabs.

Altay Bayindir, another goalkeeper who has been the subject of heavy criticism between the sticks at United, had previously occupied the starting role in the Premier League - but will that remain the case or will Ruben Amorim opt for a change?

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 14th September 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Two bitter rivals sharing the same predicament: stick with your current first-choice option or allow the new signings the opportunity to impress in the derby.

Here, Sky Sports discusses the cases for each goalkeeper...

Donnarumma in the deep end?

Breaking into the AC Milan squad as a teenager, playing at the San Siro against rivals Inter at 16, two penalty saves in the shoot-out against England to guide Italy to the Euros title in 2021, Champions League hero and a two-time Yashin Trophy winner.

A debut in the Manchester derby would not faze Donnarumma. He is made for the big occasion.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

There have been questions raised about whether the 26-year-old fits Pep Guardiola's style of play, but City need a fundamentally sound goalkeeper, and there is no one better than Donnarumma in this aspect.

City have faced 15 shots on target across the opening three games, the most of any side in the top flight, meaning Donnarumma's shot-stopping ability will be welcomed with open arms by Guardiola and his staff.

United lead the league in shots taken so far this season (56) and come in at second behind Liverpool for shots on target (15). Right now, City need a goalkeeper to address that threat. Donnarumma is the perfect option.

His ability on the ball and other topics of debate are a discussion for another day.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Trafford trusted?

On the other hand, you could argue Trafford deserves the opportunity to impress in the derby.

He enjoyed a steady start to his return to City, two years after leaving the club to join Burnley, having kept a clean sheet in the season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, a major error against Tottenham leading to the second goal of the afternoon during a 2-0 defeat, as well as another loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, has cast an unwanted spotlight on the 22-year-old.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Despite the error and arrival of Donnarumma, Trafford can still stake his claim to remain between the sticks for City.

Only Guglielmo Vicario has made more saves than the City 'keeper across the opening three games, while he also comes in at second for goals prevented in the top flight.

Trafford is a solid shot-stopper, capable of the extraordinary, as his tipped save against Brighton showed.

Donnarumma could provide healthy and high-quality competition for the academy graduate, rather than displacing him immediately.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Yankuba Minteh forces a fine save from James Trafford

Lammens to start?

Onana's exit has eased the dilemma on Amorim but a decision will need to be made between Bayindir and Lammens nonetheless.

The numbers have backed up the signing of Lammens. Whether the eye test matches his impressive statistics remains to be seen.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

No goalkeeper made more saves in Europe's top 10 leagues last season during his 30 appearances in the Belgian Pro League. He also had one of the highest goals-prevented metrics in Europe and made the most progressive passes for any goalkeeper under the age of 23.

Sky Sports News reported the Belgian was viewed as a long-term project at Old Trafford, although Onana's departure could fast-track his pathway to the No 1 shirt.

A debut in the derby would be a risk - but we know there have been plenty of those across recent years at United.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Back Bayindir

"I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment," said Amorim following the 3-2 win against Burnley before the international break.

The United boss was forced to publicly back Bayindir after yet another error against Burnley, having already seen his starting credentials questioned in the aftermath of the 1-0 loss to Arsenal.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The defeat to Mikel Arteta's side arrived from a Riccardo Calafiori header after Bayindir failed to command his area, while victory was almost snatched away against Burnley when the Turkey goalkeeper spilled the ball back into his own penalty area for Jaidon Anthony to tap home.

Onana's exit should mean Bayindir's spot as the senior starter in Amorim's side is secured but if errors continue to plague his game, a start for Lammens could be closer than first thought.

Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm