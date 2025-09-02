Gianluigi Donnarumma joins Man City: Goalkeeper signs for £26m from Paris Saint-Germain as Ederson moves to Fenerbahce

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain in a £26m deal.

The 26-year-old Italy international has penned a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

Donnarumma, who will wear the No 99 shirt, becomes Man City's seventh and final summer signing, taking their total spend to £185.8m, and will replace Ederson after his move to Fenerbahce was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Donnarumma told the club's official website: "To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me.

"I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

"I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honour and a privilege.

"I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me.

"I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the club achieve even more success."

Ederson departs City after eight trophy-laden years

Meanwhile, Ederson has joined Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £12m following eight trophy-laden years at the club, winning 18 major honours under Pep Guardiola, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League.

The Brazilian played 372 times for Man City and kept 168 clean sheets, winning the Golden Glove award three times.

Ederson said: "I leave incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times.

"Under (head coach) Pep (Guardiola), we have dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.

"I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club."

James Trafford, a summer recruit from Burnley, has started all of Man City's league games so far this season, but Donnarumma is expected to be installed as City's new number one.

Donnarumma was left out of Luis Enrique's PSG squad for the European Super Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur in Udine in August, having helped win the Champions League last season. He made 161 appearances in total after joining from AC Milan in 2021 and kept 56 clean sheets.

Akanji joins Inter on loan

Image: Manuel Akanji has departed Man City for Inter Milan

Meanwhile, a loan deal for City defender Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan was also confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Inter confirmed there is an option to make the transfer permanent, which will become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

Sky in Italy are reporting that the loan fee is £900,000 (€1m) and the obligation to buy is £13m (€15m).

AC Milan and Crystal Palace had earlier expressed an interest in Akanji, who joined City in September 2022.

The defender was a key component of the side that won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble in 2023, and the team which won the domestic title again in 2024.

Sky Sports Sam Blitz:

August 2015. AC Milan were playing Tottenham in a pre-season Audi Cup game at Munich's Allianz Arena. Watching on was Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola.

After the game, Guardiola approached someone who caught his eye - a 16-year-old goalkeeper who came on at half-time called Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"He played out the back a lot in that game," recalls Alfredo Magni - AC Milan's goalkeeper coach at the time - to Sky Sports. "He was very supportive to the team by getting involved in many pieces of play.

"And Guardiola, at the end of the game, came up to congratulate him for his inclination to play out."

A decade later, Guardiola has approached Donnarumma in a different manner. The Manchester City manager has called on the Italian goalkeeper to become his No 1. But this time he is not a young prodigy. He has now developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, if not the standalone best.

City had Ederson in their squad - a title and treble-winning goalkeeper. They also spent £27m for James Trafford, who has the potential to become City and England's No 1 for a generation or two.

But City's late move for Donnarumma this summer proves one simple thing: when someone of his stature becomes available, you just get him. No matter the context.

Merson: Donnarumma will be out of comfort zone at Man City

Sky Sports News' Paul Merson on Donnarumma:

"I want my goalkeeper to make saves. I don't think Pep Guardiola does. And that's the problem. I thought he was going to Man Utd and then it's a different kettle of fish there - it's stopping the goals going in.

"But the goalkeeper plays a huge part in how Man City play. We saw it the other day with James Trafford trying to play out against Tottenham. Gianluigi Donnarumma will have to play out.

"Even though Donnarumma's a top goalkeeper, he's going to be completely out of his comfort zone playing out from the back every week.

"When you're playing out from the back, you've got to know everything. You've got to know what your best foot is on the player you're playing with. The midfield player who's coming short. What foot to put it on. There's a lot."

Laurens: 'Not a Guardiola goalkeeper'

French football expert Julien Laurens:

"Is he [Donnarumma] the right fit for Manchester City? The answer is:100 per cent, he isn't.

"On saves, him and Thibaut Courtois, there are no goalkeepers better, maybe that is enough for Guardiola to say he wants him.

"But to play for Guardiola you have to be good with your feet. If you're not good with the ball at your feet, you are not a Guardiola goalkeeper.

"His distribution is not good enough for a Guardiola team. And his other weakness is he does not come for the ball in the air, he doesn't like coming for crosses and corners.

"If there is one league in the world where you have to be brave like that, it's the Premier League. I cannot see how Guardiola thinks, 'this is the perfect guy for me'."

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36m

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed

Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m

Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg, £12.5m

James Trafford - Burnley, £31m

Gianluigi Donnarumma - Paris Saint-Germain, £26m

Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli

Ederson - Fenerbahce, £12m

Manuel Akanji - Inter Milan, loan

Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed

Scott Carson - released

Kyle Walker - Burnley, £5m

Divin Mubama - Stoke City, loan

Maximo Perrone - Como, loan

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey - Celtic, loan

Vitor Reis - Girona, loan

Max Alleyne - Watford, loan

Jack Grealish - Everton, loan

James McAtee - Nottm Forest, £30m

Claudio Echeverri - Bayer Leverkusen, loan

Callum Doyle - Wrexham, £8m

Issa Kabore - Wrexham, loan