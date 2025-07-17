 Skip to content
Sverre Nypan: Man City sign 'next Martin Odegaard' in £12.5m deal from Rosenborg

Man City have confirmed the signing of Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg BK; the Norway U21 international has been labelled the 'next Martin Odegaard'; City had already made four summer signings -Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli

Thursday 17 July 2025 18:43, UK

Cork , Ireland - 11 October 2024; Baba Adeeko of Republic of Ireland in action against Sverre Nypan of Norway during the UEFA European U21 Championship qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Norway at Turner's Cross in Cork. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Image: Sverre Nypan has completed a move to Manchester City

Man City have announced the signing of highly-rated teenager Sverre Nypan.

In June, Sky Sports News reported City had agreed a £12.5m deal with Rosenborg BK for the 18-year-old midfielder.

It is Rosenborg's record sale.

Nypan has signed a five-year contract until 2030.

City consider him a star for the future and he is expected to go out on loan this summer.

If a loan is not arranged before City return for pre-season then Nypan will train with the first-team until a loan is arranged.

Nypan, a Norway U21 international, is considered one of the country's top prospects and has been labelled the 'next Martin Odegaard'.

City had already made four summer signings - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Analysis: A superstar in the making

Sky Sports looks at why Man City are looking to sign 18-year-old Sverre Nypan
Image: Sky Sports looks at why Man City pursued 18-year-old Sverre Nypan

Sky Sports' Pat Rowe:

"On the pitch, Sverre Nypan is a superstar in the making.

"But off it, he is a regular, grounded 18-year-old who, despite his exceptional talents, has his feet firmly on the ground.

"Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, eight months after arriving from district club Nardo FK, to become the youngest player to represent and eventually score for the Norwegian top-flight side, Nypan has enjoyed an astronomical rise and clubs across Europe have been monitoring him every step of the way.

"Sky Sports News reported in January that Arsenal were in discussions to sign the player, but Nypan himself wanted to wait until this summer to make a decision.

"Now, it is Manchester City and Pep Guardiola who have made the teenager his latest signing."

