Sverre Nypan: Man City sign 'next Martin Odegaard' in £12.5m deal from Rosenborg

Man City have announced the signing of highly-rated teenager Sverre Nypan.

In June, Sky Sports News reported City had agreed a £12.5m deal with Rosenborg BK for the 18-year-old midfielder.

It is Rosenborg's record sale.

Nypan has signed a five-year contract until 2030.

City consider him a star for the future and he is expected to go out on loan this summer.

If a loan is not arranged before City return for pre-season then Nypan will train with the first-team until a loan is arranged.

Nypan, a Norway U21 international, is considered one of the country's top prospects and has been labelled the 'next Martin Odegaard'.

City had already made four summer signings - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.

Image: Sky Sports looks at why Man City pursued 18-year-old Sverre Nypan

Sky Sports' Pat Rowe:

"On the pitch, Sverre Nypan is a superstar in the making.

"But off it, he is a regular, grounded 18-year-old who, despite his exceptional talents, has his feet firmly on the ground.

"Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, eight months after arriving from district club Nardo FK, to become the youngest player to represent and eventually score for the Norwegian top-flight side, Nypan has enjoyed an astronomical rise and clubs across Europe have been monitoring him every step of the way.

"Sky Sports News reported in January that Arsenal were in discussions to sign the player, but Nypan himself wanted to wait until this summer to make a decision.

"Now, it is Manchester City and Pep Guardiola who have made the teenager his latest signing."

