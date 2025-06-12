Sverre Nypan transfer - Man City agree £12.5m deal for the 'next Martin Odegaard'
Thursday 12 June 2025 14:09, UK
Manchester City have agreed a £12.5m deal with Rosenborg for Sverre Nypan.
The contract on the table is until 2030 for the 18-year-old midfielder.
Nypan - a Norway U21 international - is considered one of the country's top prospects and has been labelled the 'next Martin Odegaard'.
City have made four summer signings already - Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli.
Analysis: A superstar in the making
Sky Sports' Pat Rowe:
"On the pitch, Sverre Nypan is a superstar in the making.
"But off it, he is a regular, grounded 18-year-old who, despite his exceptional talents, has his feet firmly on the ground.
"Since making his Rosenborg debut at the age of just 15, eight months after arriving from district club Nardo FK, to become the youngest player to represent and eventually score for the Norwegian top-flight side, Nypan has enjoyed an astronomical rise and clubs across Europe have been monitoring him every step of the way.
"Sky Sports News reported in January that Arsenal were in discussions to sign the player, but Nypan himself wanted to wait until this summer to make a decision.
"Now, it is Manchester City who are on the front foot as Pep Guardiola looks to make the versatile prospect his latest signing."
More to follow...