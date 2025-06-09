Rayan Ait Nouri transfer news: Man City complete £36.3m deal for Wolves defender

Man City have finalised a £36.3m deal to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait Nouri.

The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030 for an initial fee of £31m, with £5.3m in add-ons.

The Algeria international has joined Pep Guardiola's side in time to be part of their Club World Cup squad.

Ait Nouri told the club's official website: "I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City.

"City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true.

"I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players.

"Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can't wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters."

Ait Nouri becomes City's first major signing of the summer, with AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki also set to join.

City have agreed a £34m deal for Cherki and are aiming to complete a medical and tie up personal terms with the player in time for him to be registered for the Club World Cup.

Reijnders, meanwhile, is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad after City agreed a £46.3m deal with AC Milan.

Viana: We've tracked Ait Nouri 'for quite some time'

New City director of football Hugo Viana revealed they had been tracking Ait Nouri "for quite some time".

He said: "Rayan is a player that as a club we have been following closely for quite some time and we are delighted he has joined us.

"He already has extensive Premier League experience and has also demonstrated his quality at international level with Algeria.

"We feel sure that he will be an excellent addition to our squad and that working alongside Pep and his coaching staff will help develop his game even further.

"And at just 24 he is someone we feel sure will help us in our objective to bring more success to the club."

Ait Nouri moved to Molineux from French side Angers in 2020, making 157 appearances for Wolves, scoring 12 and setting up 19.

Angers will receive around £9.7m after they negotiated a 50 per cent sell-on clause for the player.

Ait Nouri: Guardiola is a great coach

Ait Nouri said Pep Guardiola is a great coach ahead of a move to Manchester City while on international duty with Algeria.

He said: "No, for now I am concentrating on (the) Algeria national team, the important thing is the two next matches, we will see how it goes, honestly, I do not know at all, we will see, the most important thing is the two matches which we played with the national team, I am concentrating on that, we will see."

Asked about Guardiola, he added: "Yes, everyone knows that he is a great coach, after that, I said the most important thing is to concentrate on the national team."

Sky Sports' Adam Bate speaks to former Wolves assistant manager Edu Rubio to find out why Rayan Ait Nouri's technical ability could make him a good fit for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City...

"Even in an awkward year for Wolves, Ait Nouri has progressed. Starting 37 out of their 38 Premier League games proved his robustness and with four goals and six assists from open play, the Algeria international added end product to his game.

"The talent has long been obvious since he first arrived in the Premier League from French club Angers in the summer of 2020. Ait Nouri always catches the eye with his particular penchant for stepovers and drag backs, ever keen to feel the ball at his feet..."

