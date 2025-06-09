Rayan Cherki transfer news: Man City agree £34m deal for Lyon attacking midfielder

Manchester City have agreed a £34m deal to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

City are aiming to complete a medical and tie up personal terms with the player in time for him to be registered for the Club World Cup.

The midfielder impressed on his France debut off the bench, scoring in the 5-4 Nations League defeat to Spain last Thursday.

The Lyon-born 21-year-old contributed 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 games in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club last season.

City's agreement with Lyon comes after Cherki's namesake, Rayan Ait Nouri, completed a medical ahead of a £36.3m move from Wolves. It also comes days after the club struck a deal with AC Milan to sign Tijjani Reijnders.

The Netherlands international is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Etihad upon the completion of his medical.

All three signings could potentially be wrapped up ahead of the Club World Cup, with City's campaign beginning against Moroccan side Wydad AC.

With Rayan Cherki closing in on his move to Man City, Adam Bate speaks to the player's former coach to find out more about what makes France's new star such a special talent.

Rayan Cherki was just a boy when Lyon's former academy director Jean-Francois Vulliez asked him about his targets. The reply? To win the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or. Vulliez laughs at the memory. "It showed his ambition," he tells Sky Sports.

Now 21, and with Manchester City in negotiations to sign him, Cherki will no doubt believe he is taking the next step towards achieving his goals. There are still plenty of points to prove. But he joins as one of the most electrifying players in Europe.

He underlined his extraordinary potential with a blistering debut off the bench for France in their wild 5-4 Nations League defeat to Spain in Stuttgart on Thursday. His side 5-1 down within minutes of coming on, Cherki almost sparked a comeback for the ages...

