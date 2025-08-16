Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee: Nottingham Forest sign Ipswich forward and Man City midfielder

Nottingham Forest have completed the signings of Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich and Manchester City's James McAtee.

Hutchinson has joined in a £37.5m deal while McAtee has signed for up to £30m, with both players signing five-year deals.

Forest initially had a bid worth £35m rejected by Ipswich for Hutchinson, while Brentford also held an interest in the forward earlier in the window, but failed to agree a deal.

McAtee had entered the final year of his contract at Manchester City and had attracted interest from the Premier League, including Crystal Palace, and the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hutchinson signed for Ipswich in June last year, having enjoyed a successful loan spell from Chelsea in which he helped the club win promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old made 32 appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists. During his two seasons at the club, the 21-year-old played 82 times and scored 14 goals.

"I'm really excited to be here and can't wait to get started," said Hutchinson. "I've played at the City Ground a few times and it's always felt like a hostile atmosphere, so I'm looking forward to playing here with the fans behind us.

"I'm going to give it my all and I'm looking forward to the challenge as it's a new chapter for me, but I feel ready."

McAtee scored seven times in 34 appearances for his boyhood club Manchester City. He enjoyed two successful spells on loan at Sheffield United from 2022, playing 75 games, scoring 14 times and registering eight assists.

McAtee said: "I feel ready for a new challenge and the club had a great season last year so I want to help build on that and show what I can do.

"I'm so happy to be here and really looking forward to getting started with my new teammates and I know the ambition of everyone associated with the club which is something I want to be a part of."

Forest working on two more signings

More incomings are expected at Forest with a deal worth up to £25m also close for Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo while the club is also pushing to sign ex-Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has verbally agreed terms on a new and improved contract at the City Ground.

Prior to the flurry of activity, the club had signed just three outfield players in Dan Ndoye, Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha - while the major outgoing was the £55m sale of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle.

Forest, who host Brentford on Sunday live on Sky Sports, have endured a difficult pre-season - scoring just once in seven matches.

