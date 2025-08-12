Jack Grealish transfer news: Manchester City winger joins Everton on season-long loan

Everton have completed the signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

Speaking to evertontv after sealing his move to Merseyside, Grealish said: "It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will."

The 29-year-old will wear the No 18 shirt for Everton - which has a special meaning for the England international.

"There is a reason for it," he explained. "There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.

"I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him - about the number 18 - so I hope he's happy as well!"

Grealish, who turns 30 next month, is a player much admired by Everton boss David Moyes. City recognised Grealish's need to play consistent Premier League football in a World Cup year, and that was partly behind their decision to leave him out of the Club World Cup squad.

They wanted to give him a full pre-season to find the best move for him.

Sky Sports News has reported this summer that the England international is desperate for more game time as he looks to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's thinking for next summer's World Cup.

Grealish has been working with a personal trainer in a bid to make sure he is in the best possible condition for the season to come.

Grealish had also been a target for Serie A champions Napoli earlier this summer, but will now remain in the Premier League and help Everton launch a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

City's £100m club-record signing has fallen out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Grealish made just one Premier League start last season and was an unused substitute at Wembley for the FA Cup Final defeat to Crystal Palace.

The ex-Aston Villa attacker helped City win the Treble in 2023, playing a part in their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success.

Grealish could make his debut in Everton's Premier League opener at Leeds on August 18 in Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

'Grealish has given himself World Cup chance with brilliant move'

Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Grealish's move to Everton boosting his World Cup chances with England:

"It's a brilliant move for both parties.

"For Grealish, he's been at Man City for a good few seasons now and it's a case of playing teams with everyone behind the ball. Teams have been doubling up on him and there's been no space. He now goes to Everton, and he'll have space. He'll be one vs one in a lot of games. He'll get the ball and be able to attack players, commit them and take them on.

"For Everton, they are getting an £100m player on loan. It's phenomenal for Everton.

"I just think this move ticks a lot of boxes. I think we are going to see the Grealish from his Aston Villa days.

"First things first, Grealish needs to focus on Everton and get going with his new club, but Grealish has given himself a chance with England with this move.

"England have so many players now. It's phenomenal, but a place in the England squad is in Grealish's hands. At City, it was out of his hands because he wasn't playing, but this move gives him a great chance to get back in and get to the World Cup.

"If he performs to the ability he can, Grealish will be on that plane to America to the World Cup."

