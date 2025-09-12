Arsenal Women hit five again to beat West Ham Women as Man City Women see off Brighton Women - WSL round-up
Alessia Russo scored twice as Arsenal Women came from behind to net another five goals in the WSL; Man City Women also came from behind after Fran Kirby's early goal for Brighton Women; Khadija Shaw and Yui Hasegawa scored the goals
Friday 12 September 2025 21:55, UK
Arsenal continued their lightning start but again had to come from behind before thumping West Ham 5-1 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to keep up their perfect start.
Daphne van Domselaar will not want to watch back the goal which gave the Hammers the lead after she fumbled a routine catch from Shekira Martinez's cross, which bounced off the post and in off the hapless goalkeeper.
Just as a week ago against London City Lionesses, the Gunners kept their composure and worked a deserved leveller which was finished off coolly by Frida Maanum before half-time.
The Norwegian was unfortunate to be taken off at the interval but her replacement, Stina Blackstenius, proved her worth within minutes as she sidefooted home after a delicate backheel from Alessia Russo.
The game was soon beyond doubt through Caitlin Foord's header from a corner, before Arsenal struck late again to really show their desire.
The Gunners scored only nine goals in the final 10 minutes of games last season but made it four in two games as Russo first rifled an unstoppable rising effort beyond Megan Walsh, before beating her from the spot after Olivia Smith had been fouled in the area.
WATCH: All the goals from Arsenal's win at West Ham
Man City earn first WSL win
Man City came from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 in their first WSL home game of the season.
The Seagulls were arguably the better side in the first half and looked confident. That certainly came from an early lead as Fran Kirby scored inside 14 minutes.
Michelle Agyemang's shot was pushed away by Khiara Keating, but the loose ball was tapped to Kirby. She then took a touch before hammering past the goalkeeper.
Man City, although not looking as put together as Brighton in the first 45 minutes, missed a raft of chances through the first half and the start of an improved second period.
But just before the hour, Man City finally find the net. Leila Ouahabi sent in a cross from the right, and Khadija Shaw rose up towards the back post to power her header home.
The hosts continued to press for a second, and made the breakthrough in the 74th minute. Aoba Fujino slotted Yui Hasegawa through down the left of the area, with the Japan international firing into the far corner.
The win gives Man City their first three points of the season, while Brighton - who did score their first goal of the campaign - remain with one point.
