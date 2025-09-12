Arsenal Women hit five again to beat West Ham Women as Man City Women see off Brighton Women - WSL round-up

Arsenal continued their lightning start but again had to come from behind before thumping West Ham 5-1 at the Chigwell Construction Stadium to keep up their perfect start.

Daphne van Domselaar will not want to watch back the goal which gave the Hammers the lead after she fumbled a routine catch from Shekira Martinez's cross, which bounced off the post and in off the hapless goalkeeper.

Just as a week ago against London City Lionesses, the Gunners kept their composure and worked a deserved leveller which was finished off coolly by Frida Maanum before half-time.

The Norwegian was unfortunate to be taken off at the interval but her replacement, Stina Blackstenius, proved her worth within minutes as she sidefooted home after a delicate backheel from Alessia Russo.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The game was soon beyond doubt through Caitlin Foord's header from a corner, before Arsenal struck late again to really show their desire.

The Gunners scored only nine goals in the final 10 minutes of games last season but made it four in two games as Russo first rifled an unstoppable rising effort beyond Megan Walsh, before beating her from the spot after Olivia Smith had been fouled in the area.

WATCH: All the goals from Arsenal's win at West Ham

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Daphne van Domselaar gifts West Ham an early lead through a blunder as she misjudges the ball from an incoming cross

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Beth Mead finds Frida Maanum in the box and the Norwegian swirls and manages to get a strike away to find the right bottom corner

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alessia Russo finds Stina Blackstenius with a perfectly weighted lay-off and the Swede seizes the opportunity to put Arsenal 2-1 ahead

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caitlin Foord finds the back of the net with a header from close range to put the away side 3-1 up

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alessia Russo smashes the ball home to put Arsenal 4-1 up against West Ham away from home

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alessia Russo adds a fifth to Arsenal goalscoring spree against West Ham after converting from the spot

Man City earn first WSL win

Man City came from a goal down to beat Brighton 2-1 in their first WSL home game of the season.

The Seagulls were arguably the better side in the first half and looked confident. That certainly came from an early lead as Fran Kirby scored inside 14 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After the ball falls to Fran Kirby in the box, she takes on touch and gets it out of her feet and then shoots across goal to find the bottom right corner

Michelle Agyemang's shot was pushed away by Khiara Keating, but the loose ball was tapped to Kirby. She then took a touch before hammering past the goalkeeper.

Man City, although not looking as put together as Brighton in the first 45 minutes, missed a raft of chances through the first half and the start of an improved second period.

But just before the hour, Man City finally find the net. Leila Ouahabi sent in a cross from the right, and Khadija Shaw rose up towards the back post to power her header home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bunny Shaw converts a header at the back post to finally put Man City on the scoresheet after a constant bout of pressure at the start of the second-half

The hosts continued to press for a second, and made the breakthrough in the 74th minute. Aoba Fujino slotted Yui Hasegawa through down the left of the area, with the Japan international firing into the far corner.

The win gives Man City their first three points of the season, while Brighton - who did score their first goal of the campaign - remain with one point.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aoba Fujino slots in Yui Hasegawa down the left-hand side of the box and she finds the far corner

Sky Sports has begun a new five-year partnership with the WSL, showing 90 per cent of all Women's Super League matches from the 2025/26 season. Sky Sports will show 118 live games, including 78 exclusively

From this season, most Women's Super League matches will kick-off at 12pm on Sundays - subject to stadium availability - giving fans a regular and accessible viewing window.

Sky Sports will broadcast matches concurrently across channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app, offering greater choice and visibility.

The Sky Sports app also makes it easier than ever to follow the action on mobile with vertical video highlights, match centres packed with scores and stats available for FREE to all fans, plus live streams for Sky Sports customers.

Free-to-watch match highlights from EVERY WSL game will continue to be served up on the Sky Sports website and App.