Sam Kerr rounds off Chelsea return with first goal in 634 days in Aston Villa victory - WSL round-up

Sam Kerr made a goalscoring return for Chelsea as the Women's Super League champions saw off Aston Villa at Villa Park with a 3-1 win.

The Australia international came off the bench to tap home at the back post in the 93rd minute to score her side's third of the afternoon, to mark her first appearance in 634 days.

Kerr, who netted her 100th goal for Chelsea, hadn't made a league appearance since December 2023 after suffering an ACL injury.

Her return was a welcome one as, despite the Blues taking the lead through an Aggie Beever-Jones header (22), Chelsea struggled to control a rampant Villa side.

Villa scored a deserved equaliser when Chastity Grant teed up Ebony Salmon to curl a peach of an effort from distance past Hannah Hampton (34).

The Villans will rue their missed chances as Salmon failed to find a second when Carpenter's lax ball back gifted her a one-on-one with Hampton. The England goalkeeper was in inspired form, keeping out Salmon again moments later.

Chelsea restored their lead when Niamh Charles' strike from range deflected off Missy-Bo Kearns and past Ellie Roebuck, who made her debut for the Villans.

Tired Villa legs as the game wore on meant that when Kerr was introduced with 15 minutes to go, she could make a full impact.

Chelsea make it two wins from two while Aston Villa continue to wait for their first win of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from London City Lionesses against Manchester United in the Women's Super League.

Man Utd romped to victory at newly promoted London City Lionesses with Melvine Malard's three-minute double inspiring a 5-1 in in the capital.

The visitors were ahead as early as the third minute after the French forward was fouled in the area by Jana Fernandez, with Maya Le Tissier stepping up to power home the resulting penalty.

London City failed to show the same level of attacking threat as at Arsenal a week ago and instead were 2-0 down with barely half an hour gone when Jayde Riviere cut in off the flank and unleashed a powerful drive into the top corner.

Malard put the game beyond doubt moments into the second period when played through by Jess Park, before she added a quick-fire second with an unmarked header from a cross.

Nikita Parris gave London City something to smile about with her first goal for the club against her former employers with a header of her own, before Park rounded off the scoring with the pick of the goals, a rising drive from outside the box to ensure United would move top of the WSL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the WSL game between Leicester and Liverpool.

Ten-player Leicester City recorded their first WSL win of the new season after beating a lacklustre Liverpool 1-0 at the King Power Stadium thanks to Emily van Egmond's second-half header.

Gareth Taylor's side dominated possession and had seven shots to the hosts' two, but barely tested Foxes goalkeeper Janina Leitzig on a frustrating afternoon for the visitors, who have now started the campaign with back-to-back league defeats for the first time in six years.

And all this after Leicester's Shannon O'Brien was shown a second yellow card for dissent only three minutes before the hosts opened the scoring just before the hour mark thanks to a neatly worked team goal.

Sam Tierney broke forward down the right flank before finding her skipper Janice Cayman in space on the corner of the area and her lofted cross was looped in by the unmarked van Egmond near the penalty spot, giving Faye Kirby in the Reds' goal no chance.

As much as Liverpool huffed and puffed in the final half an hour, they could not find a way through a stubborn Leicester back line to slip to tenth in the table, with the Foxes up to seventh place.

Cathinka Tandberg scored from near 35 yards out as Spurs beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

The game harboured great significance as Everton stepped out for their first game at Goodison Park as their new permanent home, marking a new era for the Toffees.

However, a dominant Spurs display to claim their second win of the Women's Super League season was enough to take the shine off a historic occasion.

Olga Ahtinen opened the scoring in the first half when she stroked home after being teed up by Tandberg on her full debut for Spurs after she completed a move from Hammarby earlier this month.

Tandberg's full debut turned into a dream when she spotted Courtney Brosnan off her line and audaciously beat her with a first-time strike from distance.

Spurs join Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United among the sides to have collected maximum points from their opening two games, moving up to fourth. Everton, unable to build on their derby day delight from the opening weekend, stay in fifth.

