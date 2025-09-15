Patrick Dorgu is not the wing-back to make Ruben Amorim's Man Utd formation work - and why it is a problem

Welcome to The Debrief, a Sky Sports column in which Adam Bate uses a blend of data and opinion to reflect on some of the key stories from the latest Premier League matches. This week:

Dorgu becoming symbol of Amorim's failure

Being in Ruben Amorim's press conference after Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, it was striking once again just how open that he is about his team's ongoing struggles. More than that, he is aware of what he calls the narratives.

There were more questions about Bruno Fernandes, while Amorim himself referenced the debate about Kobbie Mainoo. But more troubling for the United coach is the growing feeling that even if he succeeds in shaping this side in his own image, it might not work.

Patrick Dorgu's role in the derby was fascinating. He had more touches in the opposition penalty box than any other player on the pitch. In fact, with 12 touches there, he became the first United player to hit double figures in the area so far this season.

So often the space was his. But he was not particularly effective. There was one completed dribble. Crosses were looped in. But even late in the game, with City having long since sealed the points, there was a toothlessness to United in the final third.

It seems extraordinary to think that this is by design but that is how it can feel with Amorim's United. So much depends on the quality of the wing-backs in this system but even though Dorgu is seen as a specialist in the role, does he have the tools required?

Image: Patrick Dorgu's touch map in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City

Two seasons ago, the player to find themselves in the most one-on-one situations in the Premier League was Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Last season, it was Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. This suits those teams. Get your best player isolated against the opposition.

The United player to have found themselves in the most one-on-one situations is Dorgu. If that is the plan with Amorim's 3-4-3 then it is a concern because on Sunday that is probably the United player Pep Guardiola would have wanted to have the space.

Any system that compromises the strengths of your most talented players and highlights the deficiencies of your most limited ones is surely doomed to fail. For Amorim, the wing-backs are key. And Manchester United's are not good enough to make this work.

Reminder of Doku's creativity

For proof that isolating a wide player against the opposition defence can be effective, look no further than the other end of the pitch and a hugely impactful performance by Jeremy Doku who provided assists for Manchester City's first two goals of the game.

Jack Grealish's improved end product has been a feature of the Premier League season, racking up four assists already since joining Everton on loan from Manchester City. But Doku's impressive display in the Manchester derby was a reminder of his talent.

Image: Jeremy Doku ranks top for chances created from open play this season

The Belgian forced himself ahead of Grealish in the mind of Pep Guardiola and certainly justified his inclusion against Manchester United. It was Doku's skill that opened up the defence for Phil Foden's opening goal, dancing past two opponents to set it up.

Guardiola has described the winger as the best in the world over five metres and that explosivity was the key factor in that goal but the City boss has urged him to improve other facets of his game and there was some evidence of that with his second assist.

It was his measured pass through to Erling Haaland that ended any hopes of a United comeback. It is the first time that Doku has registered two assists in a Premier League game since producing four of them in one game against Bournemouth in 2023.

Grealish, who had a season-high 16 touches in the opposition box in Everton's goalless draw with Aston Villa, still ranks second for chances created from open play in the Premier League so far this season, but the one man ahead of him on that list is Doku.

Brentford still throw-in kings

The return of the long throw remains a big talking point in this Premier League season but after Crystal Palace found the net as a result of one against Aston Villa before the international break, it was time for the masters of it to make their own statement.

Brentford's stoppage-time equaliser against Chelsea was finished by Fabio Carvalho but it came from a Kevin Schade long throw. According to the expected-goals data, the Bees have now created better chances from throw-ins than any other team this season.

Image: Brentford have consistently created the best chances from throw-ins in the Premier League

No surprise there. That was the case last season, and the season before that, and the season before that, and the season before that. Other teams are finally cottoning on to the fact that the throw-in is an opportunity to do more than just recycle possession.

"It is not new to us," said Brentford boss Keith Andrews. How true. Over the past five seasons, their expected-goals tally from throw-ins is 21.47. The next best in the Premier League in that period is just 5.49 by Nottingham Forest. The rest are playing catch up.

Speaking recently to Thomas Gronnemark, the renowned throw-in specialist who has worked with Brentford for the past three seasons, he believes that this is inevitable because paying attention to the importance of this set piece just makes sense.

"When people look at statistics and the chances that clubs are creating from long throws and the goals they are scoring, I think many clubs are saying, 'Wow, we should also take long throw-ins,' he told Sky Sports. But nobody yet does it as well as Brentford.