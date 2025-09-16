Arsenal's Noni Madueke: Were Chelsea right to allow winger to join Gunners after his impressive start to the season?

Noni Madueke divided opinion during his two-and-a-half years at Chelsea.

However, since making the switch to Arsenal for £52m, there may already be feelings of regret at Stamford Bridge. The 23-year-old appears to be a man renewed at the Emirates, with his performances for both his new club and England being what Chelsea fans expected when they signed the winger from PSV in 2023.

Blue frustration has only been inflated due to the underwhelming displays of the players brought into the club, tasked with filling the spot vacated by Madueke in the squad.

Chelsea signed Jamie Gittens, Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho for a combined £120m in the summer. Tyrique George's move to Fulham falling through meant he remained at the club as an option, while Pedro Neto has started each of Chelsea's league games on either the left or right.

However, despite a wealth of talent to choose from, are Enzo Maresca's Chelsea better off without Madueke?

Madueke winning over his north London doubters

Madueke's inconsistency during his time at Chelsea made Mikel Arteta's perceived obsession with signing the forward all the more confusing. The hashtag 'No to Madueke' trended on social media as the deal neared completion.

There were suggestions that Arteta had prioritised the signing, with questions raised after he was recruited before Eberechi Eze when interest for Arsenal's new No 10 had cooled.

However, Arteta's pursuit of Madueke has already been justified with Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury on matchday two against Leeds, forcing the need for an adequate replacement on the right.

It is fair to say Madueke has taken the opportunity at Arsenal and has done the same for Thomas Tuchel's England side, providing potential headaches for his club and international manager when Saka returns on that right flank.

In four appearances in the league for Arsenal thus far, Madueke ranks third in the Premier League for chances created per 90 minutes played with 2.76, and fourth for successful take-ons per match with 58.3 per cent.

In his most recent league outing - Arsenal's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest - Madueke created the most chances in the game and completed the most dribbles and crosses, as well as winning the most duels.

Gary Neville was high in his praise of Madueke's display, following on from his goal and performance for England in their 5-0 win over Serbia.

"Madueke's a lot better than I imagined and thought he would be, and certainly a lot better than Arsenal fans thought he would be," Neville said.

"A couple of the runs that he made for England on Wednesday night were a different level.

"I thought, those runs... Arjen Robben used to make those runs against me. Sometimes you play against wingers who are dribbling at you and you know they've got a trick and you know you're going to be in for a difficult day, and then you've got players who are a step above, a level above.

"I'm not saying Madueke's there yet, but his movements and the things he's doing are very, very good."

Following his performance in Arsenal's win over Forest there was talk about a more selfless Madueke at Arsenal. There appears to be a greater patience in his play as he builds an understanding with Jurrien Timber, allow him to overlap but also intentionally driving towards the byline to create.

He has had fewer shots per match than he was averaging at Chelsea last season with a greater emphasis now perhaps on facilitating his team-mates rather than taking on responsibility for output.

Madueke scored 11 goals and set up five last season for Chelsea in all competitions. Arsenal fans will hope for the numbers to soon follow his performances. However, early signs have been positive.

Has the alternative been better for Chelsea?

Image: Jamie Gittens was among the summer signings made to fill the hole Madueke left in Chelsea's attack

Chelsea's transfer policy of targeting promising young talent continued into the most recent window. Garnacho came through the door from Manchester United, while Estevao finally arrived after the Club World Cup and Gittens made the switch from Dortmund.

The latter has come under some criticism for his displays so far. He underwhelmed as Chelsea were held at Brentford. His hooking at 1-0 down in the second period proved a turning point with Cole Palmer, scorer of Chelsea's equalising goal within minutes, introduced in his place.

Garnacho, who came on for his debut, showed positive flashes despite potentially being at fault for Brentford's late equaliser as he left Fabio Carvalho unmarked as he fired home in injury-time.

However, Garnacho's positivity led to Moises Caicedo's goal as he charged down the left before his cross, which Brentford failed to clear, fell to the Ecuadorian midfielder who was able to pick his spot from the edge of the area.

Gittens has played on the left since arriving at Stamford Bridge. Estevao, who started in Chelsea's opening two games and impressed, missed the trip to Brentford through illness, so Neto played on the right.

Estevao's start to life in west London has made him a shoo-in when fit. He excites on the ball but showed during an impressive last season that he can score goals too. The 18-year-old also picked up his first assist against West Ham.

At 21 years old, it is fair to suggest that Gittens' best is yet to come. At Dortmund, his numbers were impressive, especially when compared to Madueke and Neto ahead of his move to Chelsea. However, the Premier League is the proverbial 'different animal' that Gittens must adapt to quickly.

His high-speed dribbling offered him much respite in the Bundesliga, but in the Premier League he will find there is less space and defenders are more than a match for speed without much intent.

Madueke was offered a period to adapt when he returned to these shores from a spell in the Netherlands. The pair share similarities in their game, but that time to adapt has helped Madueke greatly. It would only be fair to offer Gittens that time too.

But the fear for him would be that Chelsea's depth in attack may not provide margin for error or inconsistency. If he wants to stay in the team, he will have to make the most of his opportunities, which he has failed to do so far.